FIFA 22 Career Mode teams: Best and worst clubs to kick off your first season

If you’re thinking of starting a FIFA 22 Career Mode campaign, you might fancy a change from just playing as your usual team. Maybe you want to challenge yourself with one of the worst teams in the game, or maybe you want to live out some dreamlike wish-fulfilment at the best club in the world.

Advertisement

Or perhaps you’re just looking for something fun and a little bit different from the norm. Whatever it is that you’re looking for in a potential FIFA 22 Career Mode team, we hope you’ll find something helpful in our handy guide below.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

We’ve also got guides about the best young players and the best cheap players in FIFA 22, which could come in handy when you start trying to build a squad. Keep on reading, though, and we’ll help you pick a team.

Who are the best teams in FIFA 22 Career Mode?

If you want to live your best life as a player or a manager, you might want to start your FIFA 22 Career Mode with one of the best clubs in the game. The best team in FIFA 22 is Manchester City, according to EA’s scores. Ranked by their overall rating (which we’ve also included in brackets), these are the 10 best teams in FIFA 22:

Manchester City (86)

Bayern Munich (85)

Liverpool (84)

Manchester United (84)

Real Madrid (84)

Athletico Madrid (84)

Barcelona (83)

Chelsea (83)

Juventus (83)

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who are the worst teams in FIFA 22 Career Mode?

Looking for a challenge? The very worst team in FIFA 22’s version of the English football league is Sutton United, according to EA’s rankings, which give the League Two side an overall rating of 60. You could start a season with them if you really want to prove yourself.

And if you were wondering, below we’ve listed the 10 worst clubs worldwide (again ranked by EA’s overall scores). The list is made up of teams from Ireland, India and China:

Longford Town (55)

Waterford (57)

Drogheda United (57)

NorthEast United (57)

Odisha FC (57)

Derry City (58)

SC East Bengal FC (58)

Finn Harps (58)

Jamshedpur FC (58)

Chongqing Liangjiang (59)

If you don’t simply want to opt for one of the best teams in the world or worst teams in the world, keep on reading for some bespoke suggestions from RadioTimes.com – these teams, we’d wager, could lead to a very fun Career Mode experience in FIFA 22.

Newcastle United: FIFA 22 Career Mode

Getty

Overall rating: 76

With Steve Bruce and his blistering pace recently departing from Newcastle United in real life, and new owners taking over the club in the form of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, you might be tempted to start a career mode with this North East team to see how you’d fare in the hot seat. In the Career Mode settings at the start, you can even give the team a giant cash injection to make things that little bit more realistic.

Borussia Dortmund: FIFA 22 Career Mode

EA Sports

Overall rating: 81

Borussia Dortmund has become synonymous with incredible young talent in recent years, with super striker Erling Haaland and English midfielder Jude Bellingham on the club’s books at the moment. But can you lead the team to success against the inevitable backdrop of transfer offers from other teams? Jadon Sancho departed for Manchester United in the transfer window just gone, and it won’t be an easy job to keep this squad together.

AC Milan: FIFA 22 Career Mode

EA Sports

Overall rating: 80

A few years back, AC Milan was one of the biggest and best clubs in the world. Now, with the team in something of a rut, they haven’t won the Serie A title since 2011. Can you break that decade-long streak without a league title? You’ve still got Zlatan Ibrahimovic to lean on, but is the 39-7ear-old striker enough to lead you to glory? He’s got an 84 rating overall, but a pace rating of just 65. It should be an interesting challenge.

Wrexham AFC: FIFA 22 Career Mode

BBC

Overall rating: 62

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their surprising takeover of Wrexham AFC in February 2021, and the National League team became the first non-league side to feature in the FIFA series later that year. Can you guide them on a meteoric rise worthy of a glitzy movie adaptation? You’ll find Wrexham in the Rest of World section during the Career Mode set-up menu, and you will have to use the ‘swap teams’ function to put them into League Two. With an overall rating of 61 for the club, it will definitely be a challenge to take them to the Premier League and Champions League. As an added bonus, you can imagine all of your board messages are coming directly from Reynolds himself.

AFC Richmond: FIFA 22 Career Mode

Apple

Overall rating: The choice is yours

Thanks to the Create a Club feature in FIFA 22 Career Mode, you can make whatever fictional football team you want to play as – why not make your own version of AFC Richmond, as a tribute to the Apple TV Plus comedy series Ted Lasso? You can design the kit, influence the stadium, decide the transfer budget, and even pick which star rating you want the team to have. You can’t use a custom team for a player career (there go our dreams of playing as young Roy Kent), so you’ll need to take the managerial reins as Ted Lasso himself. Stock up on biscuits before you start playing, and just remember… believe.

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.