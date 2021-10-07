FIFA 22 best cheap players: Bargain young Career Mode signings and free agents

If you’re making things difficult for yourself in your FIFA 22 Career Mode, you might be looking at a tiny transfer budget and wondering how to find the best cheap players, underpriced wonderkids and free agents in the game.

We’ve already written a round-up about FIFA 22’s best young players, but the problem with those prominent wonderkids is that they often come with hefty price tags. If you’ve only got a couple of million to play around with, you’ll need to partake in some savvy spending or even snap up some free agents.

And so, without further ado, let’s explore the bargain bin in this year’s FIFA game. Read on for some top tips on cheap young players and experienced free agents who should help you bulk out your squad in Career Mode.

FIFA 22 best free agents in Career Mode

There’s nothing cheaper than a free agent, so we’re going to kick this article off with a list of the best free agents in FIFA 22 Career Mode – these are the players whose contracts are expiring at the end of your first Career Mode season, so you should be able to make them a contract offer from 1st January 2022. You’ll want to get in there quickly before another club swoops in.

Ranked by their potential rating, these are the 10 best free agents that will become available during FIFA 22’s first season:

Kylian Mbappe – ST, age 22, overall 91, potential 95 Pedri – CM, age 18, overall 81, potential 91 Ansu Fati – LW, age 18, overall 76, potential 90 Paulo Dyabla – CF, age 27, overall 87, potential 88 Giacomo Raspadori – ST, age 21, overall 74, potential 88 Niklas Sule – CB, age 25, overall 82, potential 87 Paul Pogba – CM, age 28, overall 87, potential 87 Adam Hlozek – ST, age 19, overall 76, potential 87 Franck Yannick Kessie – CDM, age 24, overall 84, potential 86 Fabio Carvalho – CAM, age 19, overall 67, potential 86

Side note: if it’s a free agent goalkeeper that you’re looking for, Diogo Costa will be available to approach in January. The 21-year-old’s overall rating is 73 and his potential rating is 85. Well worth signing if you want to start training up a replacement keeper.

FIFA 22 best cheap young strikers

If you don’t want to go down the free-agent route, the best way to get good players on the cheap in FIFA 22 is to buy underrated young players that haven’t reached their potential yet. Starting with the cheapest first, here are six strikers that are well worth snapping up – play them a lot, and you’ll see their stats and value start to rise.

Ricky-Jade Jones – ST, age 18, overall 60, potential 80, current value £675,000

Dane Scarlett – ST, age 17, overall 63, potential 86, current value £1.3 million

Benjamin Sesko – ST, age 18, overall 68, potential 86, current value £2.6 million

Karim Adeyemi – ST, age 19, overall 71, current value £4.5 million

Concalo Ramos – CF, age 20, overall 72, potential 86, current value £4.9 million

Giacomo Raspadori – ST, age 21, overall 74, potential 88, current value £9 million

FIFA 22 best cheap young midfielders

The middle of the park is one of the most important areas of the pitch, and it might be wise to stuff your midfield with cheap young players sooner rather than later. Here are some of the best cheap midfielders to consider for your Career Mode squad:

Pierre Dwomoh – CAM, age 17, overall 60, potential 85, current value £664,000

Charlie Patino – CM, age 17, overall 62, potential 85, current value £1 million

Romeo Lavia – CDM, age 17, overall 62, potential 85, current value £1 million

Kayky da Silva Chagas – RW, age 17, overall 66, potential 87, current value £2.4 million

Gavi – CM, age 17, overall 68, potential 86, current value £2.5 million

Stipe Biuk – LM, age 18, overall 68, potential 85, current value £2.7 million

FIFA 22 best cheap young defenders

The defensive area of the pitch isn’t always the easiest place to make space for cheap young players – no one wants a leaky defence, after all. But if you’re willing to risk it, these cheap players will develop nicely over time and you could sell them on for big bucks later:

Rav van den Berg – CB, age 17, overall 59, potential 83, current value £578,000

Valentin Barco – LB, age 16, overall 63, potential 83, current value £1.1 million

Goncalo Esteves – RWB, age 17, overall 65, potential 82, current value £1.5 million

Ravil Tagir – CB, age 18, overall 65, potential 83, current value £1.7 million

Mickey van de Ven – CB, age 20, overall 68, potential 84, current value £2.5 million

Liberato Cacace – LWB, age 20, overall 72, potential 83, current value £4.2 million

FIFA 22 best cheap young goalkeepers

Speaking of risky moves, if you’re brave enough to put a cheap young goalkeeper between the sticks, these players will reward you over time with improved stats. For a big team, it might be best to save them for cup fixture, but lower-league teams might find starting spots for this lot:

Charis Chatzigavriel – GK, age 17, overall 58, potential 84, free agent

Gavin Bazunu – GK, age 19, overall 64, potential 82, current value £1.3 million

Dogan Alemdar – GK, age 18, overall 68, potential 83, current value £2 million

Konstantinos Tzolakis – GK, age 18, overall 67, potential 83, current value £2.3 million

Maarten Vandevoordt – GK, age 19, overall 71, potential 87, current value £4.3 million

Lautaro Morales – GK, age 21, overall 72, potential 85, current value £5 million

With all of those great cheap players to choose from in your FIFA 22 Career Mode, you should be able to put together a great squad – or at least a squad with heaps of potential – without having to break the bank or enable unrealistic transfers. Happy shopping!

