FIFA 22 midfielders: Best CM, CDM and CAM for Career Mode for FUT

The centre of the midfield is an important place in your FIFA squad, whether you’re playing FIFA 22 Career Mode or FUT, so you’ll want to know who the very best CM, CDM and CAM players are in the game if you want to succeed.

Whether you’re looking for someone to guard your back four, boss it in the centre circle or provide playmaking support for your strikers, central midfielders make up the heart of your team, your tactics and your formations. If you’re looking for a wide man instead, see our guide to the best FIFA 22 wingers.

In this article, we’ll run through the very best CM, CDM and CAM choices in the game – these players likely won’t come cheap, so consider checking out our guides to the best young players and best cheap players if you don’t want to spend big bucks. But if you’re willing to splurge, read on!

Best FIFA 22 CM

If you’re looking for a classic central midfielder, one that can rule the middle of the park as well as bombing up and down the pitch in that classic box-to-box role, think about buying one of best CM options from this list:

Kevin De Bruyne – overall 91, potential 91, age 30, price £113 million

Toni Kroos – overall 88, potential 88, age 31, price £67.5 million

Leon Goretzka – overall 87, potential 88, age 26, price £84 million

Frenkie de Jong – overall 87, potential 92, age 24, price £107.5 million

Marco Verratti – overall 87, potential 87, age 28, price £71.5 million

Paul Pogba – overall 87, potential 87, age 28, price £71.5 million

Luka Modric – overall 87, potential 87, age 35, price £29 million

Best FIFA 22 CDM

If you want a powerful defensive force to sit just in front of your back four and run link-up play with the rest of the team, you’ll want to buy one of the best CDM players in FIFA 22:

N’Golo Kante – overall 90, potential 90, age 30, price £90 million

Joshua Kimmich – overall 89, potential 90, age 26, price £97.5 million

Casemiro – overall 89, potential 89, age 29, price £79 million

Rodri – overall 86, potential 89, age 25, price £73 million

Fabinho – overall 86, potential 88, age 27, price £66.5 million

Sergio Busquets – overall 86, potential 86, age 33, price £30.5 million

Wilfred Ndidi – overall 85, potential 88, age 24, price £60 million

Best FIFA 22 CAM

And if you want a player that can sit between your midfielders and your stikers, acting as a playmaker and chipping in with goals and assists, you’ll want one of the best CAM players in FIFA 22 – there’s even an English option on the list in the shape of a certain Mr Foden!

Bruno Fernandes – overall 88, potential 89, age 26, price £97 million

Thomas Muller – overall 87, potential 87, age 31, price £59.5 million

Bernardo Silva – overall 86, potential 87, age 27, price £70.5 million

Marco Reus – overall 85, potential 85, age 32, price £38.5 million

David Silva – overall 85, potential 85, age 35, price £20 million

Alejandro Gomez – overall 85, potential 85, age 33, price £30 million

Phil Foden – overall 84, potential 92, age 21, price £85 million

If you managed to buy a player from each of those sections – nabbing one of the best CMs, best CDMs and best CAMs – you’d certainly have a very strong unit at the heart of your team! Worth the high price tag, right?

