FIFA 22 strikers: Best and fastest ST for Career Mode or FUT

Whether you’re playing FIFA 22 Career Mode or FUT, you’ll want to furnish your squad with at least one of the best strikers in the game. Or perhaps you’re a speed demon and all you want is the fastest ST!

Either way, we’ve got you covered with our handy guide to the best ST players to buy in FIFA 22. And we’ve also chucked in some centre-forwards that you might want to consider if your favoured formation calls for a CF (they are becoming a rare breed, it would seem).

Whether you want the best or the fastest, keep on reading and we’ll let you know which FIFA 22 strikers you need to think about buying. Note: we’ve also got separate guides for the best young players and the best cheap players in the game!

FIFA 22 best ST

The best FIFA 22 strikers include Lewandowski and Mbappe, as you can see in the list below that is sorted by overall ratings. Add any of these god-tier ST players to your Career Mode or FUT squad and your goal tally will surely increase.

Robert Lewandowski – overall 92, potential 92, age 33, price £85 million

Kylian Mbappe – overall 91, potential 95, age 22, price £174.5 million

Cristiano Ronaldo – overall 91, potential 91, age 36, price £40.5 million

Harry Kane – overall 90, potential 90, age 28, price £110 million

Erling Haaland – overall 88, potential 94, age 21, price £133.5 million

Romelu Lukaku – overall 88, potential 88, age 28, price £84 million

Luis Suarez – overall 88, potential 88, age 34, price £40 million

EA Sports

FIFA 22 fastest striker

When you sort FIFA 22 strikers by the sprint speed stat, a couple of the same names remain on the list – namely Haaland and Mbappe, the latter of which is the fastest ST in the game. But there are also some surprising new names to consider, some of which would be a lot less pricey:

Kylian Mbappe – overall 91, potential 95, age 22, sprint speed 97, price £174.5 million

Inaki Williams – overall 81, potential 82, age 27, sprint speed 95, price £27 million

Patson Daka – overall 77, potential 82, age 22, sprint speed 94, price £19.5 million

Erling Haaland – overall 88, potential 94, age 21, sprint speed 94, price £133.5 million

Streli Mamba – overall 67, potential 68, age 27, sprint speed 94, price £1.1 million

Lois Openda – overall 71, potential 81, age 21, sprint speed 93, price £3.8 million

Kensuke Nagai – overall 68, potential 68, age 32, sprint speed 93, price £875,000

FIFA 22 best CF

If you’re wanting someone that will sit slightly deeper than a traditional striker and get involved with playmaking in a major way, you’ll want to buy yourself a centre-forward. These are the best CF players in FIFA 22:

Karim Benzema – overall 89, potential 89, age 33, price £59.5 million

Paulo Dybala – overall 87, potential 88, age 27, price £84 million

Memphis Depay – overall 85, potential 86, age 27, price £56.5 million

Roberto Firmino – overall 85, potential 85, age 29, price £48.5 million

Josip Ilicic – overall 84, potential 84, age 33, price £24.5 million

Dries Mertens – overall 84, potential 84, age 34, price £18.5 million

Joao Felix – overall 83, potential 91, age 21, price £74 million

If you bought even one or two of the players listed on this page, we wager that you’ll see some pretty quick results. Goals will be easier to score, chances less difficult to create, and your entire FIFA 22 experience could get a lot more fun!

