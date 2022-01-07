FIFA 22 Team of the Year: When TOTY nominees are revealed & how to vote

It’s that time of the year again, FIFA fans! The FIFA 22 Team of the Year vote is beginning imminently, and it won’t be long before the definitive TOTY list is decided.

This annual tradition among fans of EA Sports’ immensely popular football simulator gaming franchise allows players to decide which talented faces from the footy world are worthy of a place in the Team of the Year, with fans invited to vote from a list of nominees provided by EA.

And so, if you want to get involved in choosing the FIFA 22 TOTY, keep on reading for all the essential details on how, when and where to have your say.

When are the FIFA 22 nominees being revealed?

From a UK time zone, the FIFA 22 TOTY process will begin at 4pm GMT on Friday 7th January 2022. At that time, EA Sports will unveil the first list of nominees for players to vote on.

There will be three dates in total to watch out for, so mark these in your calendar now:

Once those dates and times have been and gone, you should be able to find the list of FIFA 22 TOTW nominees on the official FIFA 22 website as well as the game’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

When does the FIFA 22 TOTY vote start and finish?

Voting for the FIFA 22 TOTY will start at 4pm GMT on Monday 10th January 2022. From that time, you should be able to cast your Team of the Year votes.

There is a deadline to be aware of, though – voting for the FIFA 22 TOTY will end at 7.59am GMT on Tuesday 18th January 2022. Make sure you get your votes in before, then!

How to vote in FIFA 22 TOTY

As for how and where to place your FIFA 22 TOTY vote, we would expect this process of fan selection to take place on the official FIFA 22 website.

There should be 80 nominees in total for players to choose from, so you might have to make some tough choices. Plenty of people are expected to take part in the vote – apparently there were 10 million votes last year! It’ll certainly be interesting to see who comes out on top.

