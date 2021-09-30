FIFA 22 wonderkids: Best young players with high potential in Career Mode

If you’re just starting Career Mode in FIFA 22, chances are that you’re on the lookout for young players that will grow into the leaders of your squad. You’ll want to lock down the potential superstar strikers, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers as a matter of urgency.

Advertisement

After all, there’s always a rush to sign these so-called wonderkids, so you’ll want to get your offers in nice and early before the asking prices go up and up.

Even though the FIFA 22 player ratings are out in the world now, you might need a bit of extra help if you’re trying to snare the hottest young talent in the game before your rival clubs get a sniff in Career Mode.

You might already have some former favourites in mind – the speedy Belgian winger Jérémy Doku became a staple of my Career Mode squad in FIFA 21, for example, and I’ve already signed him again in FIFA 22.

But if you’re looking for some helpful information on which players are technically the best in terms of Overall rating and potential, you’ve come to the right place for details. Read on to discover them!

Best young strikers in FIFA 22 Career Mode

If you’re looking for a striker in FIFA 22 that is young, fun and ready to run, you’ll want to snap up one of the players below fairly early on in your Career Mode. They’ll only get more expensive and harder to buy as you progress!

Erling Haaland – ST, age 21, overall 88, potential 93

Joao Felix – CF, age 21, overall 83, potential 91

Giacomo Raspadori – ST, age 21, overall 74, potential 88

Adam Jlozek – ST, age 19, overall 76, potential 87

Moise Kean – ST, age 21, overall 79, potential 87

Dane Scarlett – ST, age 17, overall 63, potential 86

Note: Kylian Mbappe is 22 years old now, so he’s not technically a wonderkid anymore. But with an overall rating of 91 and a potential score of 95, he’d still be a great pick.

Best young midfielders in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Midfielders are the core of your team, and buying yourself a few wonderkids in this area will always be a wise investment. These are the young players that will grow into the best midfield in the game, so you’ll want to install them in your set-up sooner rather than later.

Phil Foden – CAM, age 21, overall 84, potential 92

Pedri – CM, age 18, overall 81, potential 91

Jadon Sancho – RM, age 21, overall 87, potential 91

Ryan Gravenberch – CM, age 19, overall 78, potential 90

Ansu Fati – LW, age 18, overall 76, potential 90

Vinicius Jr – LW, age 21, overall 80, potential 90

Best young defenders in FIFA 22 Career Mode

The best offence is a good defence – is that right? Whether or not that phrase is correct, you should always factor a handful of solid defenders into your Career Mode squad. If you’re looking for the best young defenders in FIFA 22, these are the ones to look out for.

Alphonso Davies – LB, age 20, overall 82, potential 89

Nuno Mendes – LWB, age 19, overall 78, potential 88

Josko Gvardiol – CB, age 19, overall 75, potential 87

Pedro Porro – RWB, age 21, overall 80, potential 87

Goncalo Inacio – CB, age 20, overall 76, potential 86

Jurrien Timber – CB, age 20, overall 75, potential 86

Best young goalkeepers in FIFA 22 Career Mode

You can’t go wrong with a great goalie. The man between the sticks can make or break your team, and investing in a young option could pay off down the line – if you’re currently playing an older keeper who might retire soon, it’s time to start training up a successor. These would all be great choices.

Maarten Vandevoordt – GK, age 19, overall 71, potential 87

Lautaro Morales – GK, age 21, overall 72, potential 85

Illan Meslier – GK, age 21, overall 77, potential 85

Diogo Costa – GK, age 21, overall 73, potential 85

Charis Chatzigavriel – GK, age 17, overall 58, potential 84

Giorgi Mamardashvili – GK, age 20, overall 75, potential 83

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Best young players in FIFA 22 Career Mode overall

The best of the bunch. The crème de la crème. If you’re looking for the very best young players in FIFA 22, you’ll want to know which footballers in the game have the best overall rating. This is the list of talented fellas you’d do very well to sign:

Erling Haaland – ST, age 21, overall 88, potential 93

Jadon Sancho – RM, age 21, overall 87, potential 91

Phil Foden – CAM, age 21, overall 84, potential 92

Joao Felix – CF, age 21, overall 83, potential 91

Alexander Isak – ST, age 21, overall 82, potential 86

Ferran Torres – RW, age 21, overall 82, potential 90

Best young players in FIFA 22 Career Mode by potential

A slightly different stat here: these are the young players with the highest potential rating in FIFA 22. They may not be perfect now, but they’ll rise up to be superstars if you play them enough and help them develop.

Erling Haaland – ST, age 21, overall 88, potential 93

Phil Foden – CAM, age 21, overall 84, potential 92

Pedri – CAM, age 21, overall 81, potential 91

Joao Felix – CF, age 21, overall 83, potential 91

Jadon Sancho – RM, age 21, overall 87, potential 91

Ryan Gravenberch – CM, age 19, overall 78, potential 90

Hidden gems with the biggest potential growth in FIFA 22

And here’s one final thing to think about: it’s not just about nabbing the players with the highest scores, especially if you’re working from a club that doesn’t have much budget to work with. It’s also worth considering players that have huge leaps between their current rating and their biggest potential rating – these hidden gems might not be great to start with, but they could go a long way!

Chris Brady – GK, age 17, overall 51, potential 77 (growth of 26)

Fred Emmings – GK, age 17, 48, potential 73 (growth of 25)

Osvaldo Cisneros – CAM, age 17, overall 49, potential 74 (growth of 25)

Ben Chrisene – CM, age 17, overall 51, potential 76 (growth of 25)

Aidan Denholm – RW, age 17, overall 52, potential 77 (growth of 25)

Antwoine Hackford – ST, age 17, overall 59, potential 84 (growth of 25)

With so many top young players to choose from, you’ll surely have a stunning FIFA 22 career mode before long – it’ll be stuffed to the brim with wonderkids, and the world will be your oyster. Enjoy!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.