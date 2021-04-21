FIFA 22 release date: When will the new FIFA game come out?

EA Sports will be bringing us FIFA 22 later this year, in keeping with a grand tradition of releasing an updated football simulator on an annual basis.

We had been wondering how the European Super League would impact FIFA 22, but since the Super League was announced and then promptly suspended due to fan backlash, it’s not certain whether the shiny new tournament will be happening at all.

One thing we can count on though is a new FIFA game – so what do we know about FIFA 22 and its release date? Read on for all the essential details.

When is FIFA 22’s release date?

EA Sports has yet to officially confirm the release date for FIFA 22, but we can hazard a pretty decent guess based on previous FIFA release dates.

FIFA 19 and FIFA 20 both launched on Fridays around the middle of September in their respective years, so we feel that Friday 17th September 2021 could be a good bet for the FIFA 22 release.

However, there is another possibility. It’s worth remembering last year’s FIFA 21 bucked the trend somewhat, launching on the second Friday of October instead of the usual September slot. If EA Sports wants to make sure that FIFA 22 launches a full year after FIFA 21, we could be looking at Friday 8th October 2021 instead.

Whatever the FIFA 22 release date, however, we’ll be sure to update this page once EA Sports has confirmed it.

Which platforms and consoles will get FIFA 22?

It seems wise to expect that FIFA 22 will reach all of the same platforms as FIFA 21, which means we should see the game roll out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch.

It will be interesting to see if the release is staggered or whether all of those platforms get the game at the same time. Last year, the next-gen console version launched a couple of months after the current-gen platforms, and the Stadia version was released a few months after that.

We don’t yet know if there will be differences between the versions either. Recent Switch versions of FIFA have been no-frills ‘Legacy Edition’ releases, devoid of new features, and there’s been no indication as to whether EA will do that again.

It will also be interesting to see if the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are marketed as better, upgraded versions of the current-gen consoles as they have been previously. Time will tell!

Will there be a FIFA 22 demo?

One other thing we’re keen to know is whether there will be a FIFA 22 demo. Last year’s FIFA 21 did not have a downloadable demo, but there was another way for fans to try out the game.

Through the EA Access subscription service (which is included for members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate), fans were able to play the game for 10 hours without having to pay the full price for it. Hopefully, FIFA 22 will offer the same perk to EA Access members, but there hasn’t been any clarity on that as yet.

Who will the FIFA 22 cover star be?

Kylian Mbappé was the cover star for FIFA 21, so we’d expect to see someone else on the box for FIFA 22.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham are among the players we’ve seen suggested by fans online, but we’ll have to wait and see. Perhaps it will be someone that makes a big splash at the Euros this summer.

As soon as EA Sports releases any information on FIFA 22 we’ll be sure to update this page.

