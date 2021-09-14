FIFA 22 player ratings: Best players ranked, from Messi to Mané

EA Sports has revealed the first set of players ratings for the new FIFA game, confirming who the best players will be when the FIFA 22 release date rolls around later this month. Lionel Messi is top of the pile at the moment, which shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Advertisement

These gods of the game will surely be highly sought in FIFA Ultimate Team, where gamers attempt to assemble squads of the best players possible, and these top-tier footballers will likely be welcome in most people’s Career Mode teams as well.

Whether you’re looking for the best strikers, defenders, midfielders or goalkeepers, these official stats will allow you to pick the best of the best for your FIFA 22 team in the game mode of your choice. Of course, we wouldn’t expect them to come cheap.

Keep on reading, then, and we’ll run through the best players in each area of the pitch in FIFA 22, and we’ll also include the full list of the top 100 players overall. Check it out!

FIFA 22 player ratings reveal best 22 players

EA Sports has revealed this official list of the 22 best players in FIFA 22, providing plenty of food for thought for fans! There are a few surprises, like Ronaldo dropping out of the top two for the first time in years. Take a look for yourself and see how your favourites fared this time around.

Lionel Messi, PSG, RW – 93 Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, ST – 92 Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, ST – 91 Kevin De Bruyne, Man City, CM – 91 Kylian Mbappé, PSG, ST – 91 Neymar Jr, PSG, LW – 91 Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid, GK – 91 Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, ST – 90 N’Golo Kanté, Chelsea, CDM – 90 Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich, GK – 90 Marc-André Ter Stegen, Barcelona, GK – 90 Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, RW – 89 Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG, GK – 89 Karim Benzema, Real Madrid, CF – 89 Virgil Van Dijk, Liverpool, CB – 89 Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich, CDM – 89 Heung Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur, LM – 89 Alisson, Liverpool, GK- 89 Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid, GK – 89 Casemiro, Real Madrid, CDM – 89 Ederson, Man City, GK – 89 Saido Mané, Liverpool, LW – 89

Individual clubs have started revealing further player ratings, as well – Chelsea has released its own blog post about it, for example – and there have also been leaks from fan-led media outlets. Other surprises/shocks include Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood only scoring at 78. Of course, things could change over the course of the season, but this is an interesting place to start!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the FIFA 22 top 100 player ratings list being released?

It’s always a fun point in the FIFA calendar when the top hundred players are revealed, and we would expect to see that happening later this week. For now, we only have the top 22, but that could change at any moment.

Although we don’t have an exact release date for the FIFA 22 top 100 list, EA has promised on Twitter that revealed will be happening “all week”. We’ll keep you posted as we see more, then!

FIFA 22 will launch on 1st October 2021 and you can pre-order the game now.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.