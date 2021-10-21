FIFA 22 defenders: Best LB, RB, CB, LWB and RWB in Career Mode

If you’re a staunch believer that the best defence is a strong defence, you might be looking to bolster your FIFA 22 Career Mode squad with some of the best defenders in the game. If you’re in the market for a wing-back or a centre-back, you’ve come to the right place.

Advertisement

Whether you’re looking for an LB, RB, CB, LWB or RWB, there are heaps of top-notch players for you to choose from. To save you the effort of scouting the world yourself in search of the very best options in those positions, we’ve crunched the numbers for you into one handy guide.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

We’ve also got separate guides about the best young players and the best cheap players in the game, if you’d rather do you transfer window shopping off the beaten track. But if it’s the highest-rated defenders that you’re looking for, keep on reading and we’ll tell you who to buy!

Best LB in FIFA 22 Career Mode

A great left-back is a worthwhile investment for any Career Mode team in FIFA 22, and if you are looking to buy an LB, these are the six best options on the market:

Andrew Robertson – overall 87, potential 88, age 27, price £75.5 million

Jordi Alba – overall 86, potential 86, age 32, price £42.5 million

Theo Hernandez – overall 84, potential 90, age 23, price £56 million

Luke Shaw – overall 84, potential 86, age 26, price £43 million

Marcos Acuna – overall 84, potential 84, age 29, price £33.5 million

Raphael Guerreiro – overall 84, potential 84, age 27, price £36.5 million

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Best RB in FIFA 22 Career Mode

On the opposite flank, your Career Mode squad could surely benefit from nabbing one of the best right-banks in the game. If it’s an RB that you’re after, these are the best of the best in FIFA 22:

Trent Alexander-Arnold – overall 87, potential 92, age 22, price £103 million

Joao Cancelo – overall 86, potential 87, age 27, price £64 million

Achraf Hakimi – overall 85, potential 89, age 22, price £66 million

Kyle Walker – overall 85, potential 85, age 31, price £35 million

Carvajal – overall 85, potential 85, age 29, price £42.5 million

Kieran Trippier – overall 84, potential 84, age 30, price £32.5 million

Best CB in FIFA 22 Career Mode

At the heart of your defence, you’d do well to install one of the best centre-backs in FIFA 22 Career Mode. Before you splash out on a CB, it’s worth being aware that these are the best of the bunch:

Virgil van Dijk – overall 89, potential 89, age 30, price £76 million

Sergio Ramos – overall 88, potential 88, age 35, price £22 million

Ruben Dias – overall 87, potential 91, age 24, price £92.5 million

Marquinhos – overall 87, potential 90, age 27, price £81.5 million

Milan Skriniar – overall 86, potential 88, age 26, price £67 million

Raphael Varane – overall 86, potential 88, age 28, price £61.5 million

Getty

Best LWB in FIFA 22 Career Mode

If you’re looking to liven up your left-hand side with a defender that can also charge forward, you’ll want to consider the best left wing-backs in FIFA 22 Career Mode. If your heart is crying out for an LWB, these are the greatest ones on the market:

Leonarda Spinazzola – overall 83, potential 83, age 28, price £29.5 million

Angelino – overall 83, potential 86, age 24, price £41.5 million

Robin Gosens – overall 83, potential 83, age 27, price £31.5 million

Ben Chilwell – overall 82, potential 86, age 24, price £36.5 million

Adryan Zonta – overall 81, potential 81, age 29, price £20.5 million

Jonny – overall 80, potential 81, age 27, price £24.5 million

Best RWB in FIFA 22 Career Mode

If it’s an RWB that you’re looking for, the best right-wing backs in FIFA 22 Career Mode are listed below. Of course, you could always force an RB to play slightly out of position if you wanted, but that could pull their overall rating down. You’d be better off with one of these:

Reece James – overall 81, potential 86, age 21, price £33.5 million

Hans Hateboer – overall 81, potential 81, age 27, price £22.5 million

Nordi Mukiele – overall 81, potential 85, age 23, price £31 million

Manuel Lazzari – overall 81, potential 81, age 27, price £22.5 million

Pedro Porro – overall 80, potential 87, age 21, price £44.5 million

Nelson Semedo – overall 80, potential 81, age 27, price £24.5 million

If you’re a skilled enough negotiator to snap up a few of the players we’ve listed above, you’ll have one of the toughest defences in the league in no time. Your FIFA 22 Career Mode team will be very hard to beat, just as long you can afford to buy and retain the necessary talent. Have fun parking the bus!

Read more on FIFA:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.