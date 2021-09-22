FIFA 22 demo launch time arrives today, and you can play for as little as 79p

Today is the first day for football fans to try out FIFA 22, with an early access period going live around the world – if you’re looking for the UK launch time and other key details on how to play FIFA 22 early, you’ve come to the right place!

This early access period seems to be all we’re getting this year in terms of preview opportunities. There’s no sign of a separate FIFA 22 demo or beta test, so this early access window is your best chance to get involved with the game before its formal release.

Of course, these early access opportunities are always exciting for FIFA fans. These are the days in which we get to form our first opinions of FIFA 22 and start answering those key questions. How does the altered gameplay feel? Do the FIFA 22 player ratings do justice to your favourite players? Today, we begin to find out!

And so, if you’re keen to jump into the FIFA 22 demo today, keep on reading and we’ll run through all the key details for you. We’ll have you on the pitch in no time.

When is the FIFA 22 demo release date and UK launch time?

The FIFA 22 early access release date is Wednesday 22nd September 2021 – on this day, members of EA Play will be able to jump into the full game and take part in 10 hours of gameplay. After those 10 hours are up, you’ll be locked out of the game, but you can use those hours however you please.

The UK launch time for FIFA 22 early access is 6pm BST, making this an after-work treat for those of us who work a normal 9-t0-5 schedule.

How to access the FIFA 22 demo for free

If you’re playing on an Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S console, there is a sneaky way to try the FIFA 22 early access demo for free – if you’re already a member of the popular Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership club, you’ll be able to play this 10-hour trial without spending an extra penny. That’s because EA Play is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you’re not already a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can sign up for just £1 on the Microsoft website. That’s another very affordable way to get involved with the FIFA 22 early access.

If you’re playing on PS4, PS5 or PC, you can still try out this FIFA 22 early access experience for a reasonable price. If you don’t already have an EA Play membership, you can get one for just £0.79 on the official EA website.

If you’re willing to spend a bit more, gamers who pre-order the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition also get access to this free trial – that version of the game costs £89.99, and you can buy it through the EA website. You’ll also get access to the full game four days before everyone else, so the FIFA 22 fun will start nice and early for you!

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.