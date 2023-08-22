So what do we get with this edition? And how much is it? We'll reveal all below.

How much is the EA FC 24 price?

For past releases of FIFA, there have been a few different editions, but for EA FC 24 there's only two - the Standard and Ultimate Edition.

The Standard Edition will cost £69.99 on the PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will only cost £59.99 on the Nintendo Switch.

However, the Ultimate Edition costs £99.99 on all platforms it drops on, except on the Switch - where it doesn't seem to be releasing at all.

What’s the difference between EA FC 24 versions?

As you've no doubt guessed, the Ultimate Edition comes with a lot more goodies than the standard.

With both of them, you'll get the base game (of course), along with dual entitlement, the cover star item for 10 Ultimate Team matches, loan player item for five matches, a One Clubs PlayStyles slot, additional Player Career personality points and a five-star coach for hire in Career Mode.

However, in the Ultimate Edition, you'll also get the following:

Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit

Player Item for Team of the Week 1, in Ultimate Team

The Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player item for 24 matches

4600 FC Points

Access to Nike Ultimate Team Campaign

It's pretty cool, but we'll leave it up to you to decide if it's worth the extra 30 quid!

