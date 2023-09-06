Both apps should allow you to keep track of your team whenever you like without needing to turn the game on.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the EA FC 24 Web App release date – including our best guess at when that might be. Keep on reading for the lowdown on both the Web and Companion App.

While EA is yet to officially reveal the release dates of both, it’s expected that the EA FC 24 Web App and Companion App release date should be on or around Monday 18th September and Tuesday 19th September, respectively.

These launch dates for the Web and Companion App are based on the release timings seen for both and FIFA 23, in which they launched a week earlier than the full game.

Given the EA FC 24 early access release is set for 22nd September, expect to see the apps launch a few days before. Monday and Tuesday earlier in the same week make some sense.

When EA officially unveils the launch timings of both apps, though, we’ll update this page with the official information.

How do you get the EA FC 24 Web App?

The EA FC 24 Web App is a website that can be accessed on PC, Mac or mobile. When it goes live, you should find it on the EA Sports FC website.

The Companion App, meanwhile, is a free download application that should be found on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store when downloads are made available. It's not to be confused with the fan app.

Both the Web App and Companion App should offer the same functionality.

What does the EA FC 24 Web App do?

The EA FC 24 Web App and Companion App should give us access to the game’s Ultimate Team Transfer Market without having to boot up our console or PC version of the game.

Thanks to both apps, we should be able to buy and sell players and consumables, style our Ultimate Team stadiums, build our squads and sign up for new events on the go.

Using the apps should be a simple way for everyone to keep up-to-date with the latest price changes in the transfer market, too.

If the new apps are anything like the FIFA 23 offerings, you should (hopefully) be able to take part in Squad Building Challenges, claim rewards from weekly competitions and even take part in online squad sharing.

Fingers crossed we learn more about the apps from EA soon. We’ll update this page with new information as it becomes available.

