EA FC 24 soundtrack: Full list of songs
Soundtrack to your (football) escape.
For some, the EA Sports FC 24 soundtrack is just as big a deal as its gameplay changes and improvements over the last game.
The soundtracks in FIFA have always held a special place in many a player's heart - containing a great mix of genres and artists new and old. Unheard of and heard of.
Everyone has always been catered for, no matter their musical tastes, and the full list of songs in EA FC 24 is no different.
Featuring the likes of The Rolling Stones and Ashnikko, the 85-strong tracklist in EA's premier football game is filled with banger after banger.
Read on to discover the full list of songs and artists in the EA FC 24 soundtrack. Find out where to listen to the soundtrack below, too.
EA FC 24 soundtrack - full list of songs
The full EA FC 24 soundtrack has been officially confirmed by EA, with over four hours of music in the game across its different modes.
Here is the full list of songs in the EA FC 24 soundtrack:
- The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters
- Myke Towers - LALA
- Ashnikko - Worms
- ODESZA, Yellow House - Heavier
- MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins, Em Beihold - Phone
- Lovejoy - Portrait of a Blank State
- The Rolling Stones - Angry
- Jack Harlow - They Don't Love It
- Baby Queen - We Can Be Anything
- Bas, J Cole - Passport Bros
- Baby Keen, Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
- Royel Otis - Going Kokomo
- King Krule - Seaforth
- Romy - The Sea
- KAROL G - BICHOTAG
- Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir - DON'T LET THE DEVIL
- Skrillex, Fred again..., Flowdan - Rumble
- The Blessed Madonna, Jacob Lusk, Gabriels - Mercy
- Overmono - Good Lies
- M83 - Amnesia
- Ninho, Central Cee - Eurostar
- piri, Tommy Villiers - nice 2 me
- Gus Dapperton - The Stranger
- swim school - BORED
- POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE, Cole Bleu - EYELIDS
- Stormzy - Longevity Flow
- Sid Sriram - The Hard Way
- Yaeji - For Granted
- Snakeships, Tkay Maidza - She Me The Money
- Zack Bia, 347aidan, Lil Yachty - One of Those Days
- English Teacher - The World's Biggest Paving Slab
- Mandy, Indiana - Pinking Shears
- Awitch, Tsubaki, OZworld, CHICO CARLITO - RASEN in OKINAWA
- Frost Children - FLATLINE
- whenyoung - Gan Ainm
- salute - Wait For It
- Channel Tres - 6am
- Ezekiel - there she goes
- WALKER. - TOMMY
- Hak Baker - DOOLALLY
- Willo, niina - i've got a bf (best friend)
- Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y - V I B R A T I O N
- 2hollis - poster boy
- Skinny Local, Cartel Madras - MMM
- Jords, Jordan Mackampa - FIRST IN THE SKY
- ill peach - HOLD ON
- Major Lazer, Major League Djz, Brenda Fassie - Magobhozi
- Smino, Doechii, Fatman Scoop - Pro Freak
- DROELOE, IMANU - CATALYST
- Hava, Dardan - Killa
- Bree Runway - THAT GIRL
- BABY MALA - 1,2 & Mer
- Miss Grit - Follow the Cyborg
- The Blaze - LONELY
- Dumb Buoys Fishing Club, Merly Wood, joe unknown - FORMULA
- Freq Motif, Magugu - Tings My Way
- Matata, Liam Bailey - Not Today
- Effy, Flowdan - Stone
- IMANU, Tudor, Machinedrum - Haunt My Mind - Machinedrum Remix
- Souls Of Creation, Bobbie Johnson - I Go Get It
- Sam Gellaitry, Jengi - Assumptions - Jengi Remix
- Belters Only, Micky Modella, Simone Denny - Superstar
- blackwave., Lute - cracked screen
- ILLAMAN, Pitch 92, PAV4N - Absolutely Tidy
- Higgo, mustbejohn - I Just Wanna Dance
- Zakes Bantwini, Kasango, Bruno Be, Ralk - Osama - Bruno Be, Ralk Rework
- Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco - Complicated
- Charlotte Devaney - My Way
- Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina - EZ 4 Me
- Run The Jewels, Baco Exu do Blues, Trooko - fuera de vista
- Jeshi, Obongjayar, WESTSIDE BOOGIE - Protein v2
- Shakes - Better Than I?
- Disrupta - Dreaming Of You
- Doktor, Serum, Angent Sasco (Assassin) - Why You Waiting?
- Kah-Lo - Get It
- Charli Brix, Visages, DRS - I Can't Stay
- ARIETE - AVVISO
- Fliptrix - So Clear
- Ternion Sound, PAV4N, Strategy, Hypho - Relentless
- DRS, Duskee, Disrupta - Waiting To Go
- SLUMBERJACK, The Kite String Tangle - Paradox
- KayCyy - Who Else Would It Be
- Gardna, Unglued - RAVEASAP (Unglued Remix)
- Halogenix, Sparkz - Sekkle In
- La Fine Equipe, Gael Faye - Pemmican
EA FC 24 soundtrack: How to listen
You can listen to the full EA FC 24 soundtrack on Spotify thanks to the official playlist. Listen to the complete soundtrack from EA Sports FC 24 below:
