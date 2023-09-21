Everyone has always been catered for, no matter their musical tastes, and the full list of songs in EA FC 24 is no different.

Featuring the likes of The Rolling Stones and Ashnikko, the 85-strong tracklist in EA's premier football game is filled with banger after banger.

Read on to discover the full list of songs and artists in the EA FC 24 soundtrack. Find out where to listen to the soundtrack below, too.

EA FC 24 soundtrack - full list of songs

The full EA FC 24 soundtrack has been officially confirmed by EA, with over four hours of music in the game across its different modes.

Here is the full list of songs in the EA FC 24 soundtrack:

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

Myke Towers - LALA

Ashnikko - Worms

ODESZA, Yellow House - Heavier

MEDUZA, Sam Tompkins, Em Beihold - Phone

Lovejoy - Portrait of a Blank State

The Rolling Stones - Angry

Jack Harlow - They Don't Love It

Baby Queen - We Can Be Anything

Bas, J Cole - Passport Bros

Baby Keen, Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

Royel Otis - Going Kokomo

King Krule - Seaforth

Romy - The Sea

KAROL G - BICHOTAG

Killer Mike, El-P, thankugoodsir - DON'T LET THE DEVIL

Skrillex, Fred again..., Flowdan - Rumble

The Blessed Madonna, Jacob Lusk, Gabriels - Mercy

Overmono - Good Lies

M83 - Amnesia

Ninho, Central Cee - Eurostar

piri, Tommy Villiers - nice 2 me

Gus Dapperton - The Stranger

swim school - BORED

POLICE CAR COLLECTIVE, Cole Bleu - EYELIDS

Stormzy - Longevity Flow

Sid Sriram - The Hard Way

Yaeji - For Granted

Snakeships, Tkay Maidza - She Me The Money

Zack Bia, 347aidan, Lil Yachty - One of Those Days

English Teacher - The World's Biggest Paving Slab

Mandy, Indiana - Pinking Shears

Awitch, Tsubaki, OZworld, CHICO CARLITO - RASEN in OKINAWA

Frost Children - FLATLINE

whenyoung - Gan Ainm

salute - Wait For It

Channel Tres - 6am

Ezekiel - there she goes

WALKER. - TOMMY

Hak Baker - DOOLALLY

Willo, niina - i've got a bf (best friend)

Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y - V I B R A T I O N

2hollis - poster boy

Skinny Local, Cartel Madras - MMM

Jords, Jordan Mackampa - FIRST IN THE SKY

ill peach - HOLD ON

Major Lazer, Major League Djz, Brenda Fassie - Magobhozi

Smino, Doechii, Fatman Scoop - Pro Freak

DROELOE, IMANU - CATALYST

Hava, Dardan - Killa

Bree Runway - THAT GIRL

BABY MALA - 1,2 & Mer

Miss Grit - Follow the Cyborg

The Blaze - LONELY

Dumb Buoys Fishing Club, Merly Wood, joe unknown - FORMULA

Freq Motif, Magugu - Tings My Way

Matata, Liam Bailey - Not Today

Effy, Flowdan - Stone

IMANU, Tudor, Machinedrum - Haunt My Mind - Machinedrum Remix

Souls Of Creation, Bobbie Johnson - I Go Get It

Sam Gellaitry, Jengi - Assumptions - Jengi Remix

Belters Only, Micky Modella, Simone Denny - Superstar

blackwave., Lute - cracked screen

ILLAMAN, Pitch 92, PAV4N - Absolutely Tidy

Higgo, mustbejohn - I Just Wanna Dance

Zakes Bantwini, Kasango, Bruno Be, Ralk - Osama - Bruno Be, Ralk Rework

Winston Surfshirt, Young Franco - Complicated

Charlotte Devaney - My Way

Bianca Oblivion, Eliza Legzdina - EZ 4 Me

Run The Jewels, Baco Exu do Blues, Trooko - fuera de vista

Jeshi, Obongjayar, WESTSIDE BOOGIE - Protein v2

Shakes - Better Than I?

Disrupta - Dreaming Of You

Doktor, Serum, Angent Sasco (Assassin) - Why You Waiting?

Kah-Lo - Get It

Charli Brix, Visages, DRS - I Can't Stay

ARIETE - AVVISO

Fliptrix - So Clear

Ternion Sound, PAV4N, Strategy, Hypho - Relentless

DRS, Duskee, Disrupta - Waiting To Go

SLUMBERJACK, The Kite String Tangle - Paradox

KayCyy - Who Else Would It Be

Gardna, Unglued - RAVEASAP (Unglued Remix)

Halogenix, Sparkz - Sekkle In

La Fine Equipe, Gael Faye - Pemmican

EA FC 24 soundtrack: How to listen

You can listen to the full EA FC 24 soundtrack on Spotify thanks to the official playlist. Listen to the complete soundtrack from EA Sports FC 24 below:

