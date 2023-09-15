EA FC 24 Man Utd ratings: The best Manchester United players revealed
From Marcus Rashford to Mason Mount, here's how Erik ten Hag's team is doing in the new ratings.
EA Sports FC 24 ratings always make for interesting conversation. One of the most talked about this year surrounds the best Manchester United players and how their ratings rank against other Premier League clubs and the biggest teams around the world.
Erik ten Hag's men saw an improved performance in the 22/23 season, finishing a respectable third place - yet were still way off the mark of fierce rivals Manchester City.
How has this affected the team's ratings? What about Marcus Rashford, who netted 30 goals for the club during the season? Do they stack up against the best player ratings out there? Lots of questions.
To answer these, we've rounded up all Man Utd ratings for the full squad, so you can see how every player ranks. Check them out.
EA FC 24 Manchester United ratings: The best Man Utd players revealed
The best Manchester United player has been confirmed as Brazilian defensive midfielder Casemiro, who has a rating of 89.
He is then followed by Bruno Fernandes, with a rating of 88, and André Onana, at a rating of 85. Marcus Rashford and Raphaël Varane then round out the top five, both receiving an 85 rating, respectively.
To see the full list of EA FC 24 Manchester United payers, head below for the full details:
- Casemiro - 89
- Bruno Fernades - 88
- André Onana - 85
- Marcus Rashford - 85
- Raphaël Varane - 85
- Lisandro Martínez - 84
- Christian Eriksen - 83
- Luke Shaw - 83
- Jadon Sancho - 82
- Antony - 81
- Mason Mount - 81
- Diogo Dalot - 80
- Victor Lindelöf - 80
- Anthony Martial - 80
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 80
- Dean Henderson - 79
- Harry Maguire - 79
- Scott McTominay - 79
- Tyrell Malacia - 78
- Donny van de Beek - 77
- Eric Bailly - 76
- Rasmus Højlund - 76
- Alejandro Garnacho - 75
- Amad Diallo - 74
- Tom Heaton - 72
- Facundo Pellistri - 71
- Álvaro Fernández - 70
- Hannibal Mejbri - 68
- Teden Mengi - 67
- Kobbie Mainoo - 62
- Shola Shoretire - 62
- Rhys Bennett - 61
- Charlie McNeill - 61
Tempted to pick up the new football game? EA Sports FC 24 is set to release on 29th September 2023 across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
You can even start playing even sooner with early access, so make sure to check that out.
