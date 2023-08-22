Well, some of these questions might be answered sooner than you thought. If you pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of the game, or if you're an EA Play subscriber, then you'll be able to get on the pitch earlier than the release date of 29th September.

We'll share all information about EA FC 24 early access down below!

When does EA FC 24 early access begin for Ultimate Edition and EA Play?

As with FIFA 23, you'll be able gain early access to EA FC 24 through two routes: Either by purchasing the Ultimate Edition before the release date, or if you're a subscriber to EA Play.

If you've bought the Ultimate Edition, you'll be able to play it a week before the official release date - on 22nd September 2023.

And if you're a subscriber to EA Play, you'll be able to play 10 hours before it officially releases.

What else do you get with the EA FC 24 Ultimate Edition?

As well as being able to play it a week early, there are a few other bonuses that come with buying the Ultimate Edition of EA FC 24. These include the following:

Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team Kit

Player Item for Team of the Week 1, in Ultimate Team

The Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player item for 24 matches

4600 FC Points

Access to Nike Ultimate Team Campaign

It's a decent deal. If you have the spare cash, it's definitely forking out an extra 30 quid (the standard EA FC 24 is £69.99, whereas the Ultimate Edition is £99.99).

