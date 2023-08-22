If you're wondering who the Heroes and Icons of this year's release will be, you're in luck: Thanks to the copious announcements and leaks, we've got a pretty comprehensive list.

Read on to find out which legends will be making an appearance this year.

All the confirmed EA FC 24 Heroes cards

The Heroes are the legendary players who don't quite make the Icon tier. It's still a badge of honour, though.

We'll share the list of confirmed Heroes below, along with their respective league and overall rating. We'll update it whenever anyone new is announced.

Carlos Tevez (Premier League, 90)

(Premier League, 90) Wesley Sneijder (Serie A, 91)

(Serie A, 91) Alex Scott (Women’s Super League, 88)

(Women’s Super League, 88) Gianluca Vialli (Serie A, 91)

(Serie A, 91) Bixente Lizarazu (Ligue 1, 90)

(Ligue 1, 90) Nwankwo Kanu (Eredivisie, 87)

(Eredivisie, 87) Tomáš Rosický (Bundesliga, 88)

(Bundesliga, 88) John Arne Riise (Premier League, 87)

(Premier League, 87) Nadine Kebler (Germany Frauen Bundesliga, 90)

(Germany Frauen Bundesliga, 90) Ludovic Giuly (La Liga, 88)

(La Liga, 88) Vincent Kompany (Premier League, 89)

(Premier League, 89) Ramires (Premier League, 87)

(Premier League, 87) Steve McManaman (LaLiga, 89)

(LaLiga, 89) DaMarcus Beasley (Eredivise, 86)

(Eredivise, 86) Rui Costa (Serie A, 89)

(Serie A, 89) Sonia Bompastor (Division 1 Feminine, 89)

(Division 1 Feminine, 89) Paulo Futre (Liga Portugal, 89)

(Liga Portugal, 89) Jari Litmanen (Eredivisie, 89)

(Eredivisie, 89) Dimitar Berbatov (Bundesliga, 88)

All the confirmed EA FC 24 Icons cards

And now for the Icons cards. These too have been confirmed, but we'll update our list if any more get announced!

Mia Hamm

Pelé

Zinedine Zidane

Andrea Pirlo

Johan Cruyff

Ronaldinho

Juan Román Riquelme

Didier Drogba

David Beckham

