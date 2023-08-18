But still, EA is launching a new football game this autumn as ever, under the new title EA Sports FC 24, and so we'd expect fan-made apps like Madfut to stick around through the transition as well.

That being said, it's all radio silence on the official Madfut channels at the moment with regards to announcing the app's next iteration. But that was the case last year, as well, right up until the point that the Madfut 23 surprise-dropped out of nowhere.

Keep on reading as we put on our speculation hats and try our best to work out when exactly Madfut 24 will be coming out.

The Madfut 24 release date has not yet been officially confirmed, but we would speculate that the app should come out in early-to-mid October 2023.

How did we get to that prediction? Well, it's worth noting that EA Sports FC 24 won't be available until late September — the game's full release is 29th September, with early access from the 22nd September for people who purchase the Ultimate Edition — and Madfut always comes out a little while after the game itself.

Last year, for example, FIFA 23 had a similar release schedule — the game had early access from 27th September, before a full release on 30th September — and Madfut didn't launch until later. We'd expect something similar this year, barring any major surprises.

To be precise, last year's Madfut 23 came out on 5th October 2022 on Android devices, and Monday 17th October 2022 on Apple iOS. So that's why we're predicting that the Madfut 24 release date will also fall in early-to-mid October. That is just a guess, though.

Is there a beta for Madfut 24?

You might remember that, last year, that was a Madfut 23 beta that preceded the app's full release. At the time of this article being written, nothing official has been announced about a Madfut 24 beta. There certainly isn't an official one you can sign up for now.

As and when official information becomes available on the future of this beloved FIFA-adjacent fan app, we'll be sure to update this page to let you know.

Until then, you can swot up on EA Sports FC 24 with our handy explainers: we've got you covered on the Ultimate Team changes, PC requirements, Switch upgrades and the closed beta, and we've even got a big explainer on the split between EA and FIFA. That reading material should tide you over nicely!

