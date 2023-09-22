Think of us as your club’s chief scout as we’ve pored through the player ratings database in EA FC 24 to find you the fastest players (by way of Pace stat) the game has to offer.

Whether you’re looking for a quick striker, defender, winger, or midfielder, we’ve found you the speediest players the football game has to offer. In the lists below, you’ll find the player name with their pace stat in brackets.

Read on to discover the EA FC 24 fastest players with the highest pace stat to use in Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

Fastest players in EA FC 24

The fastest players in EA FC 24 are all strikers, wingers, or full backs. Sorry, centre backs, but you just aren’t as quick as the rest. Here are the 10 fastest players in FC 24:

Kylian Mbappé (97) | ST

(97) | ST Karim Adeyemi (96) | LM

(96) | LM Vinicius Jr (95) | LW

(95) | LW Alphonso Davies (95) | LB

(95) | LB Moussa Diaby (84) | RM

(84) | RM Sirlord Conteh (95) | ST

(95) | ST Michael (94) | LM

(94) | LM Trinity Rodman (94) | RW

(94) | RW Ismaïla Sarr (94) | RM

(94) | RM Jeremis Frimpong (94) | RWB

Fastest strikers in EA FC 24

Use the fastest ST and CFs in EA FC 24 to get in behind your opposition’s defence with ease. Here are the 10 fastest strikers (ST and CF) in FC 24:

Kylian Mbappé (97) | ST

(97) | ST Sirlord Conteh (95) | ST

(95) | ST Sheraldo Becker (94) | ST

(94) | ST Rosemonde Kouassi (94) | ST

(94) | ST Sophia Smith (93) | ST

(93) | ST Loïs Openda (93) | ST

(93) | ST Sekou Koita (93) | ST

(93) | ST Rafa (93) | CF

(93) | CF Meschack Elia (93) | ST

(93) | ST Elliot List (92) | ST

Fastest wingers in EA FC 24

EA Sports

The fastest wingers in EA FC 24 will add pace to burn down either side of the pitch. Here are the 10 fastest wingers in FC 24:

Karim Adeyemi (96) | LM

(96) | LM Vinicius Jr (95) | LW

(95) | LW Moussa Diaby (95) | RM

(95) | RM Michael (94) | LM

(94) | LM Trinity Rodman (94) | RW

(94) | RW Ismaïla Sarr (94) | RM

(94) | RM Iñaki Williams (94) | RM

(94) | RM Kevin Schade (94) | RW

(94) | RW Delphine Cascarino (94) | RW

(94) | RW Hirving Lozano (93) | RW

Fastest midfielders in EA FC 24

If you want some pace in the middle of the pitch, you’ll want to invest in the fastest midfielders in EA FC 24. Here are the top 10 fastest midfielders (CDM, CM, and CAM) in FC 24:

Federico Valverde (88) | CM

(88) | CM Crystal Dunn (87) | CAM

(87) | CAM Géraldine Reuteler (87) | CM

(87) | CM Xavi Simons (87) | CAM

(87) | CAM Gaetano Oristanio (87) | CAM

(87) | CAM Rose Lavelle (86) | CAM

(86) | CAM Latif Blessing (86) | CM

(86) | CM Ishaq Abdulrazak (86) | CM

(86) | CM Thiago Almada (86) | CAM

(86) | CAM Jesper Lindstrøm (86) | CAM

Fastest full backs in EA FC 24

The fastest full backs in EA FC 24 will keep those rapid wingers at bay and add a quality attacking and defending string to your bow. Here are the top 10 fastest full backs in FC 24:

Alphonso Davies (95) | LB

(95) | LB Jeremie Frimpong (94) | RWB

(94) | RWB Theo Hernández (93) | LB

(93) | LB Muteb Al Harbi (93) | LB

(93) | LB Bright Osayi-Samuel (93) | RB

(93) | RB Zaidu Sanusi (93) | LB

(93) | LB Milan van Ewijk (92) | RWB

(92) | RWB Achraf Hakimi (92) | RB

(92) | RB Fawaz Al Sagour (92) | RB

(92) | RB Ferland Mendy (92) | LB

Fastest defenders in EA FC 24

If you play with a high line, signing one of the fastest centre backs in EA FC 24 is a must. Here are the top 10 fastest centre backs in FC 24:

Jeremiah St Juste (93)

(93) Jetmir Haliti (91)

(91) Tyler Magliore (89)

(89) Tristan Blackmon (88)

(88) Phil Neumann (87)

(87) Hassan Tombakti (87)

(87) Fikayo Tomori (86)

(86) Jawad El Yamiq (86)

(86) Nnamdi Collins (85)

(85) Éder Militão (85)

