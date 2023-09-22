Best kits in EA FC 24: The 11 coolest kits to wear
Not Spurs's third kit, that's for sure.
Whether you're after the coolest looking team to guide to champion status in Career Mode or want to make your squad shine in Ultimate Team, the best kits in EA Sports FC 24 will prove a treat for sore eyes.
What makes the best football kit? It's hard to say for sure, but we've pored our eyes over the thousands of designs in this year's premier football game to come out with a top 11.
Some of the kits below are striking, while others keep things classy and simple – either way, you'll look cool regardless of whether you're winning or losing 5-0 against your mates or an unknown adversary.
It's worth pointing out that some of these kits might be difficult to find on the transfer market in Ultimate Team and/or expensive given their popularity. Fingers crossed you can get hold of your favourites.
Here are our picks for the best EA FC 24 kits to rep in Ultimate Team.
The best EA FC 24 kits: 11 coolest designs
Tottenham Hotspur Away
While teams have to stick to certain colours in home kit designs, they can do whatever they like when it comes to away kits. Spurs's all-navy away strip is effortlessly cool, and its collar makes it something of a football kit design classic.
Manchester City Third
Sticking with blue for a second, Man City's third kit this year is sure to be a favourite of many thanks to its striking sky blue lightning bolts. Lightning does strike twice with dark blue.
Ajax Third
Black football kits are cool. Of course they are. Ajax kits are cool, too. Combine the two and you have this diamond-encrusted gem of a strip.
Arsenal Away
If you really want to stand out, you should look no further than Arsenal's away kit. This safety gear-inspired number is bold, brash and wavy all in one. We're sure this one'll prove a hit.
Borussia Dortmund Home
What good would a list of the best kits be without mention of a Borussia Dortmund home kit? The classic yellow and black this time around has a silhouette of what looks like part of the club's stadium emblazoned on the front. So cool.
Aberdeen Away
Known as the Northern Lights kit, this striking away strip is sure to be an Ultimate Team favourite thanks to its loose colourful lines on a black shirt.
Fiorentina Away
Inspired by the flowers of Florence, this white and purple kit might prove divisive, but we think it's well lush. An eye-catching design if there ever was one.
Mexico Away
The Mexico away kit is spectacular. Just look at it. We don't need to say any more.
Plymouth Argyle Home
This dark green kit with gold trim is effortlessly classy and deserves a spot on this best kits list for sure. It's so good.
Juventus Home
The scratchy black bars and lightning in the Jeep sponsor of the new Juventus home kit will make any old lady cry over its beauty. It certainly stands out, at least.
Fulham Home
White, black and red together at last on a football kit (we know it's definitely been done before). The Fulham home strip this season is nice and simple. We like it, anyway.
