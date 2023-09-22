Whether you're after the coolest looking team to guide to champion status in Career Mode or want to make your squad shine in Ultimate Team, the best kits in EA Sports FC 24 will prove a treat for sore eyes.

Advertisement

What makes the best football kit? It's hard to say for sure, but we've pored our eyes over the thousands of designs in this year's premier football game to come out with a top 11.

Some of the kits below are striking, while others keep things classy and simple – either way, you'll look cool regardless of whether you're winning or losing 5-0 against your mates or an unknown adversary.

It's worth pointing out that some of these kits might be difficult to find on the transfer market in Ultimate Team and/or expensive given their popularity. Fingers crossed you can get hold of your favourites.

Here are our picks for the best EA FC 24 kits to rep in Ultimate Team.

The best EA FC 24 kits: 11 coolest designs

Tottenham Hotspur Away

EA FC 24 best kits spurs away
Spurs' away kit.

While teams have to stick to certain colours in home kit designs, they can do whatever they like when it comes to away kits. Spurs's all-navy away strip is effortlessly cool, and its collar makes it something of a football kit design classic.

Manchester City Third

EA FC 24 best kits man city third
Man City's third kit.

Sticking with blue for a second, Man City's third kit this year is sure to be a favourite of many thanks to its striking sky blue lightning bolts. Lightning does strike twice with dark blue.

Ajax Third

EA FC 24 best kits ajax third
Ajax's third kit.

Black football kits are cool. Of course they are. Ajax kits are cool, too. Combine the two and you have this diamond-encrusted gem of a strip.

Arsenal Away

EA FC 24 best kits arsenal away
Arsenal's away kit.

If you really want to stand out, you should look no further than Arsenal's away kit. This safety gear-inspired number is bold, brash and wavy all in one. We're sure this one'll prove a hit.

Borussia Dortmund Home

EA FC 24 best kits borussia dortmund
Dortmund's home kit.

What good would a list of the best kits be without mention of a Borussia Dortmund home kit? The classic yellow and black this time around has a silhouette of what looks like part of the club's stadium emblazoned on the front. So cool.

More like this

Aberdeen Away

EA FC 24 best kits aberdeen away
Abderdeen's away kit.

Known as the Northern Lights kit, this striking away strip is sure to be an Ultimate Team favourite thanks to its loose colourful lines on a black shirt.

Read more on EA FC 24:

Fiorentina Away

EA FC 24 best kits fiorentina away
Fiorentina's away kit.

Inspired by the flowers of Florence, this white and purple kit might prove divisive, but we think it's well lush. An eye-catching design if there ever was one.

Mexico Away

EA FC 24 best kits mexico away
Mexico's away kit.

The Mexico away kit is spectacular. Just look at it. We don't need to say any more.

Plymouth Argyle Home

EA FC 24 best kits plymouth
Plymouth Argyle's home kit.

This dark green kit with gold trim is effortlessly classy and deserves a spot on this best kits list for sure. It's so good.

Juventus Home

EA FC 24 best kits juventus
Juventus's home kit.

The scratchy black bars and lightning in the Jeep sponsor of the new Juventus home kit will make any old lady cry over its beauty. It certainly stands out, at least.

Fulham Home

EA FC 24 best kits fulham
Fulham's home kit.

White, black and red together at last on a football kit (we know it's definitely been done before). The Fulham home strip this season is nice and simple. We like it, anyway.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement