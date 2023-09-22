EA FC 24 strikers: Best ST and CF in Career Mode & Ultimate Team
No compromise!
If you've been a fan of the FIFA Career Mode over the years, you were probably relieved to discover that EA Sport FC 24's single-player mode is more or less the same deal.
You not only play the games, but you assume the role of manager and take responsibility for the team and transfers.
At the start, you'll want to save a bit of cash and budget, but once the game goes on it'll soon become time to splash out on the elite.
And we recommend starting with the strikers - they're the ones leading the battle charge, after all!
The best STs and CFs in FC 24 will also be of great use in Ultimate Team, so we've included the best men and women players in the game in the lists below.
To help you out, we've shared a list of the very best strikers in EA FC 24 below.
EA FC 24 best strikers
We'll begin by listing the best of the best, or the best all-rounders:
- Kylian Mbappé | 24 years old | PSG | Overall rating 91
- Erling Haaland | 23 years old | Manchester City | Overall rating 91
- Sam Kerr | 30 years old | Chelsea Women | Overall rating 90
- Harry Kane | 30 years old | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 90
- Robert Lewandowski | 35 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 90
- Alex Morgan | 34 years old | San Diego Wave | Overall rating 89
- Ada Hegerberg | 28 years old | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 89
- Antoine Griezmann | 32 years old | Atlético de Madrid | Overall rating 88
- Victor Osimhen | 24 years old | Napoli | Overall rating 88
- Alexandra Popp | 32 years old | VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 88
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
EA FC 24 fastest strikers
If your opponent has a strong defence, you'll need players with speed to break through. The following bunch should do the trick. These are the fastest STs and CFs in FC 24 (by pace stat):
- Kylian Mbappé | PSG | 97 Pace | 91 OVR | ST
- Sirlord Conteh | SC Paderborn | 95 Pace | 68 OVR | ST
- Sheraldo Becker | Union Berlin | 94 Pace | 78 OVR | ST
- Rosemonde Kouassi | FC Fleury 91 Women | 94 Pace | 80 OVR | ST
- Sophia Smith | Portland Thorns | 93 Pace | 88 OVR | ST
- Loïs Openda | RB Leipzig | 93 Pace | 82 OVR | ST
- Sekou Koita | RB Salzburg | 93 Pace | 75 OVR | ST
- Rafa | Benfica | 93 Pace | 83 OVR | CF
- Meschack Elia | BSC Young Boys | 93 Pace | 73 OVR | ST
- Elliott List | Stevenage | 92 Pace | 62 OVR | ST
Read more on EA FC 24:
- EA FC 24 ratings: Best players - the best players in the game
- EA FC 24 Web App & Companion App - use the Transfer Market on the go!
- EA FC 24 Heroes and Icons - classic players as superheroes
- EA Sports FC 24 PC requirements - can your PC play it?
- EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team - what's changed?
- EA FC 24 soundtrack - full list of songs
- EA FC 24 on Switch - could be a big upgrade
- EA FC 24 Squad Builder - top tips to build your Ultimate Team squad
- EA FC 24 Messi rating - what's Messi rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Bellingham rating - what's Bellingham rated this year?
- EA FC 24 Spurs ratings - here are the best Tottenham players this year
- EA FC 24 Arsenal ratings - here are the best Arsenal players this year
- EA FC 24 Manchester United ratings - the best Man Utd players this year
EA FC 24 best CFs
As you're probably aware, centre forward is an equally essential position.
You'll notice these are players who have played as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder over the years - because the elites are people of many talents, and they excel in multiple positions. Here are the best CFs in FC 24:
- Lionel Messi | 36 years old | Inter Miami CF | Overall rating 90
- Karim Benzema | 35 years old | Al Ittihad | Overall rating 90
- Paulo Dybala | 29 years old | Roma | Overall rating 86
- Sadio Mané | 31 years old | Al Nassr | Overall rating 86
- Christopher Nkunku | 25 years old | Chelsea | Overall rating 86
- Diogo Jota | 26 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 85
- Memphis Depay | 29 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 84
- Cody Gakpo | 24 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 83
- Rafa | 30 years old | Benfica | Overall rating 83
- Ángel Di María | 35 years old | Benfica | Overall rating 83
Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.