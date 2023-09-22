At the start, you'll want to save a bit of cash and budget, but once the game goes on it'll soon become time to splash out on the elite.

And we recommend starting with the strikers - they're the ones leading the battle charge, after all!

The best STs and CFs in FC 24 will also be of great use in Ultimate Team, so we've included the best men and women players in the game in the lists below.

To help you out, we've shared a list of the very best strikers in EA FC 24 below.

EA FC 24 best strikers

We'll begin by listing the best of the best, or the best all-rounders:

Kylian Mbappé | 24 years old | PSG | Overall rating 91

| 24 years old | PSG | Overall rating 91 Erling Haaland | 23 years old | Manchester City | Overall rating 91

| 23 years old | Manchester City | Overall rating 91 Sam Kerr | 30 years old | Chelsea Women | Overall rating 90

| 30 years old | Chelsea Women | Overall rating 90 Harry Kane | 30 years old | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 90

| 30 years old | Bayern Munich | Overall rating 90 Robert Lewandowski | 35 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 90

| 35 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 90 Alex Morgan | 34 years old | San Diego Wave | Overall rating 89

| 34 years old | San Diego Wave | Overall rating 89 Ada Hegerberg | 28 years old | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 89

| 28 years old | Olympique Lyonnais Féminin | Overall rating 89 Antoine Griezmann | 32 years old | Atlético de Madrid | Overall rating 88

| 32 years old | Atlético de Madrid | Overall rating 88 Victor Osimhen | 24 years old | Napoli | Overall rating 88

| 24 years old | Napoli | Overall rating 88 Alexandra Popp | 32 years old | VfL Wolfsburg Women | Overall rating 88

EA FC 24 fastest strikers

If your opponent has a strong defence, you'll need players with speed to break through. The following bunch should do the trick. These are the fastest STs and CFs in FC 24 (by pace stat):

Kylian Mbappé | PSG | 97 Pace | 91 OVR | ST

| PSG | | 91 OVR | ST Sirlord Conteh | SC Paderborn | 95 Pace | 68 OVR | ST

| SC Paderborn | | 68 OVR | ST Sheraldo Becker | Union Berlin | 94 Pace | 78 OVR | ST

| Union Berlin | | 78 OVR | ST Rosemonde Kouassi | FC Fleury 91 Women | 94 Pace | 80 OVR | ST

| FC Fleury 91 Women | | 80 OVR | ST Sophia Smith | Portland Thorns | 93 Pace | 88 OVR | ST

| Portland Thorns | | 88 OVR | ST Loïs Openda | RB Leipzig | 93 Pace | 82 OVR | ST

| RB Leipzig | | 82 OVR | ST Sekou Koita | RB Salzburg | 93 Pace | 75 OVR | ST

| RB Salzburg | | 75 OVR | ST Rafa | Benfica | 93 Pace | 83 OVR | CF

| Benfica | | 83 OVR | CF Meschack Elia | BSC Young Boys | 93 Pace | 73 OVR | ST

| BSC Young Boys | | 73 OVR | ST Elliott List | Stevenage | 92 Pace | 62 OVR | ST

EA FC 24 best CFs

As you're probably aware, centre forward is an equally essential position.

You'll notice these are players who have played as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder over the years - because the elites are people of many talents, and they excel in multiple positions. Here are the best CFs in FC 24:

Lionel Messi | 36 years old | Inter Miami CF | Overall rating 90

| 36 years old | Inter Miami CF | Overall rating 90 Karim Benzema | 35 years old | Al Ittihad | Overall rating 90

| 35 years old | Al Ittihad | Overall rating 90 Paulo Dybala | 29 years old | Roma | Overall rating 86

| 29 years old | Roma | Overall rating 86 Sadio Mané | 31 years old | Al Nassr | Overall rating 86

| 31 years old | Al Nassr | Overall rating 86 Christopher Nkunku | 25 years old | Chelsea | Overall rating 86

| 25 years old | Chelsea | Overall rating 86 Diogo Jota | 26 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 85

| 26 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 85 Memphis Depay | 29 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 84

| 29 years old | FC Barcelona | Overall rating 84 Cody Gakpo | 24 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 83

| 24 years old | Liverpool | Overall rating 83 Rafa | 30 years old | Benfica | Overall rating 83

| 30 years old | Benfica | Overall rating 83 Ángel Di María | 35 years old | Benfica | Overall rating 83

