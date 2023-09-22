Deciding the best and worst sides in Career Mode depends on what you want to get out of it.

If you're looking for a lengthy journey and want to take your chosen club from the bottom to the top, you'll be best off avoiding the likes of Manchester City, PSG and Bayern Munich.

On the flip side, if you want to have some fun and sign the best players as quickly as possible, you'll want to avoid teams in weaker leagues from around the world.

It is, of course, entirely subjective based on what you want to get out of your Career Mode.

However you like to play it, though, here are the best EA FC 24 Career Mode teams.

Best Career Mode teams to choose in EA FC 24



Erling Haaland in EA FC 24. EA Sports

The best Career Mode teams to choose in EA FC 24 are those with the highest overall ratings already - if you're looking for a fun jaunt as an already massive club with tonnes of cash to splash.

These are the top 10 best Career Mode teams to choose in FC 24, based on overall club ratings (rounded up or down average score based on the attack, midfield and defence stats):

Bayern Munich (86)

(86) Manchester City (85)

(85) Real Madrid (84)

(84) Barcelona (84)

(84) Liverpool (83)

(83) PSG (83)

(83) Atlético de Madrid (83)

(83) Arsenal (82)

(82) Inter Milan (81)

(81) Manchester United (81)

Of course, what defines the best team to use in Career Mode is entirely up to you.

If you want to transform a low-league struggler into the best in Europe, you'll want to pick a League Two club from the English Football League. Wrexham, Notts County and Crawley Town (if you're really up for a challenge) are all great picks if you're in it for the long haul.

If you want to awaken a sleeping giant or get a big club that hasn't won anything for a while with a solid budget to help sign the players you want, it's best to choose a club like Tottenham Hotspur, Wolfsburg, Villarreal, Aston Villa or even drop a little lower into second divisions (Sunderland is a great pick in the Championship).

Worst Career Mode teams to choose in EA FC 24

The worst Career Mode teams to choose in EA FC 24 is difficult to decide, but we're sticking with the overall ratings to decide (even if we do think picking a low-league club to take them to the top of the game is what Career Mode is all about).

Here are the 10 worst clubs to choose statistically in FC 24 Career Mode, based on the average taken from overall player ratings:

UCD AFC (55)

(55) Drogheda (57)

(57) Punjab FC (57)

(57) Cork City (57)

(57) Chennaiyin FC (58)

(58) Hyderabad FC (58)

(58) Northeast United (58)

(58) Shelbourne (59)

(59) Jamshedpur FC (59)

(59) Crawley Town (59)

If you're a big fan of the Chinese Super League, Republic of Ireland Premier Division or Indian Super League, we do apologise.

Technically, the 10 teams above are the worst in the game, but you can still get some fun out of them by making them the best in their individual leagues - and maybe challenge for some continental silverware (as difficult as that might be with a limited budget).

Crawley Town, meanwhile, we've actually listed in one of the best teams to pick above, given how much of a challenge it will be to take them right to the top of the English and European game.

