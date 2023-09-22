Some of the best young players won't come cheap, but signing young stars with high potential and already high overall ratings is definitely worth it.

Currently, though, we're sticking with listing the best young players by their overall rating. Given the game has only just released, player potentials are currently unknown. We'll update this list with best potential players later on.

So, who are the best young players in all positions? Take a look below - we've done the research so you don't have to.

Best young strikers in EA FC 24



If you want the goals, you'll naturally want the best strikers. But who are the best young'uns with strong kicks?

Here is the list of the best young strikers in EA FC 24:

Melchie Dumornay | 20 years old | ST | OVR 81

| 20 years old | ST | OVR 81 Rosemonde Kouassi | 21 years old | ST | OVR 80

| 21 years old | ST | OVR 80 Vicki Bècho | 19 years old | ST | OVR 79

| 19 years old | ST | OVR 79 Svenja Fölmli | 21 years old | ST | OVR 79

| 21 years old | ST | OVR 79 Diana Ordóñez | 21 years old | ST | OVR 79

| 21 years old | ST | OVR 79 Elye Wahi | 20 years old | ST | OVR 78

| 20 years old | ST | OVR 78 Youssoufa Moukoko | 18 years old | ST | OVR 77

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best young wingers in EA FC 24

You won't get anywhere in a game of football without any pace, and the best young wingers will add heaps of it - and trickery - to your squad.

Here is the list of the best young wingers in EA FC 24:

Trinity Rodman | 21 years old | RW | OVR 84

| 21 years old | RW | OVR 84 Lauren James | 21 years old | RW | OVR 83

| 21 years old | RW | OVR 83 Jule Brand | 20 years old | LW | OVR 81

| 20 years old | LW | OVR 81 Karim Adeyemi | 21 years old | LM | OVR 80

| 21 years old | LM | OVR 80 Yeremy Pino | 20 years old | LM | OVR 79

| 20 years old | LM | OVR 79 Naomie Feller | 21 years old | LW | OVR 79

| 21 years old | LW | OVR 79 Nico Williams | 21 years old | RM | OVR 79

Best young midfielders in EA FC 24



You'll want a strong middle ground for passing play, and keeping energy on your side. Who are the wonderkids for the job?

Here is the list of the best young midfielders in EA FC 24:

Lena Oberdorf | 21 years old | CDM | OVR 87

| 21 years old | CDM | OVR 87 Jude Bellingham | 20 years old | CM | OVR 86

| 20 years old | CM | OVR 86 Pedri | 20 years old | CM | OVR 86

| 20 years old | CM | OVR 86 Jamal Musiala | 20 years old | CM | OVR 86

| 20 years old | CM | OVR 86 Florian Wirtz | 20 years old | CAM | OVR 85

| 20 years old | CAM | OVR 85 Gavi | 19 years old | CM | OVR 83

| 19 years old | CM | OVR 83 Eduardo Camavinga | 20 years old | CDM | OVR 82

Best young full backs in EA FC 24



It can be argued that the modern-day full back is the most important player on the pitch, and these young stars will need to attack and defend in equal measure. No wonder you want the best.

Here is the list of the best young full backs in EA FC 24:

Nuno Mendes | 21 years old | LB | OVR 82

| 21 years old | LB | OVR 82 Alejandro Balde | 19 years old | LB | OVR 81

| 19 years old | LB | OVR 81 Arnau Martínez | 20 years old | RB | OVR 80

| 20 years old | RB | OVR 80 Andrea Medina | 19 years old | LB | OVR 79

| 19 years old | LB | OVR 79 Alejandra Bernabé | 21 years old | LB | OVR 77

| 21 years old | LB | OVR 77 Hanna Lundkvist | 21 years old | RB | OVR 77

| 21 years old | RB | OVR 77 Destiny Udogie | 20 years old | LB | OVR 77

Read more on EA FC 24:

Best young centre backs in EA FC 24

Not the most glamourous of positions, but strong defenders are an absolute must when it comes to keeping the ball out of your net. We've shared the best cheap young guns for a solid defence below:

Joško Gvardiol | 21 years old | OVR 82

| 21 years old | OVR 82 Maya Le Tissier | 21 years old | OVR 81

| 21 years old | OVR 81 Piero Hincapié | 21 years old | OVR 79

| 21 years old | OVR 79 António Silva | 19 years old | OVR 78

| 19 years old | OVR 78 Castello Lukeba | 20 years old | OVR 77

| 20 years old | OVR 77 Ana Tejada | 21 years old | OVR 77

| 21 years old | OVR 77 Paula Flach | 20 years old | OVR 76

Best young goalkeepers in EA FC

And now for the last line of defence. You can afford to place a cheap young'un here because - hopefully - they'll rarely be used. Still, just in case, here are the best young goalkeepers in EA FC 24:

Adriana Nanclares | 21 years old | OVR 79

| 21 years old | OVR 79 Elene Lete | 21 years old | OVR 79

| 21 years old | OVR 79 María Valenzuela | 20 years old | OVR 79

| 20 years old | OVR 79 Lucas Chevalier | 21 years old | OVR 78

| 21 years old | OVR 78 Lourdes Romero | 20 years old | OVR 75

| 20 years old | OVR 75 Maarten Vandevoordt | 21 years old | OVR 75

| 21 years old | OVR 75 Bart Verbruggen | 21 years old | OVR 75

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and follow us on Twitter for all the latest updates.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.