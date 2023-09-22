EA FC 24 wonderkids: Best young players in the game
Who are the best wonderkids in the new game?
As the FIFA franchise has come to an end, and EA has rebranded its annual footie game as EA Sports FC 24, you might be wondering how similar the new game is.
If you don't like change, though, fear not: EA FC 24 continues many of the FIFA traditions.
Some of the best young players won't come cheap, but signing young stars with high potential and already high overall ratings is definitely worth it.
Currently, though, we're sticking with listing the best young players by their overall rating. Given the game has only just released, player potentials are currently unknown. We'll update this list with best potential players later on.
So, who are the best young players in all positions? Take a look below - we've done the research so you don't have to.
Best young strikers in EA FC 24
If you want the goals, you'll naturally want the best strikers. But who are the best young'uns with strong kicks?
Here is the list of the best young strikers in EA FC 24:
- Melchie Dumornay | 20 years old | ST | OVR 81
- Rosemonde Kouassi | 21 years old | ST | OVR 80
- Vicki Bècho | 19 years old | ST | OVR 79
- Svenja Fölmli | 21 years old | ST | OVR 79
- Diana Ordóñez | 21 years old | ST | OVR 79
- Elye Wahi | 20 years old | ST | OVR 78
- Youssoufa Moukoko | 18 years old | ST | OVR 77
Best young wingers in EA FC 24
You won't get anywhere in a game of football without any pace, and the best young wingers will add heaps of it - and trickery - to your squad.
Here is the list of the best young wingers in EA FC 24:
- Trinity Rodman | 21 years old | RW | OVR 84
- Lauren James | 21 years old | RW | OVR 83
- Jule Brand | 20 years old | LW | OVR 81
- Karim Adeyemi | 21 years old | LM | OVR 80
- Yeremy Pino | 20 years old | LM | OVR 79
- Naomie Feller | 21 years old | LW | OVR 79
- Nico Williams | 21 years old | RM | OVR 79
Best young midfielders in EA FC 24
You'll want a strong middle ground for passing play, and keeping energy on your side. Who are the wonderkids for the job?
Here is the list of the best young midfielders in EA FC 24:
- Lena Oberdorf | 21 years old | CDM | OVR 87
- Jude Bellingham | 20 years old | CM | OVR 86
- Pedri | 20 years old | CM | OVR 86
- Jamal Musiala | 20 years old | CM | OVR 86
- Florian Wirtz | 20 years old | CAM | OVR 85
- Gavi | 19 years old | CM | OVR 83
- Eduardo Camavinga | 20 years old | CDM | OVR 82
Best young full backs in EA FC 24
It can be argued that the modern-day full back is the most important player on the pitch, and these young stars will need to attack and defend in equal measure. No wonder you want the best.
Here is the list of the best young full backs in EA FC 24:
- Nuno Mendes | 21 years old | LB | OVR 82
- Alejandro Balde | 19 years old | LB | OVR 81
- Arnau Martínez | 20 years old | RB | OVR 80
- Andrea Medina | 19 years old | LB | OVR 79
- Alejandra Bernabé | 21 years old | LB | OVR 77
- Hanna Lundkvist | 21 years old | RB | OVR 77
- Destiny Udogie | 20 years old | LB | OVR 77
Best young centre backs in EA FC 24
Not the most glamourous of positions, but strong defenders are an absolute must when it comes to keeping the ball out of your net. We've shared the best cheap young guns for a solid defence below:
- Joško Gvardiol | 21 years old | OVR 82
- Maya Le Tissier | 21 years old | OVR 81
- Piero Hincapié | 21 years old | OVR 79
- António Silva | 19 years old | OVR 78
- Castello Lukeba | 20 years old | OVR 77
- Ana Tejada | 21 years old | OVR 77
- Paula Flach | 20 years old | OVR 76
Best young goalkeepers in EA FC
And now for the last line of defence. You can afford to place a cheap young'un here because - hopefully - they'll rarely be used. Still, just in case, here are the best young goalkeepers in EA FC 24:
- Adriana Nanclares | 21 years old | OVR 79
- Elene Lete | 21 years old | OVR 79
- María Valenzuela | 20 years old | OVR 79
- Lucas Chevalier | 21 years old | OVR 78
- Lourdes Romero | 20 years old | OVR 75
- Maarten Vandevoordt | 21 years old | OVR 75
- Bart Verbruggen | 21 years old | OVR 75
