With more than 30 PlayStyles available, split across six categories, PlayStyles is set to be a game-changer for casual and pro gamers around the globe.

What are PlayStyles, though? To help break down this new EA FC 24 feature, here's everything you need to know about the many different PlayStyles, as well as the best PlayStyles for each position.

EA FC 24 PlayStyles explained

EA FC 24. EA Sports

The newly introduced PlayStyles are categorised as one of the following: Passing, Shooting, Defending, Ball Control, Physical and Goalkeeping.

There are 34 PlayStyles in total, with regular PlayStyles being the signature abilities that make players more unique and help them stand out on the pitch.

On top of this, we have PlayStyles+, which are signature abilities specifically for world-class players, essentially elevating a given PlayStyle from special to spectacular. The full list of PlayStyles can be found below:

Scoring

Chip Shot

Finesse Shot

Power Header

Power Shot

Dead Ball

Passing

Incisive Pass

Pinged Pass

Long Ball Pass

Tiki Taka

Whipped Pass

Ball Control

First Touch

Flair

Press Proven

Rapid

Technical

Trickster

Defending

Block

Bruiser

Intercept

Jockey

Slide Tackle

Anticipate

Physical

Acrobatic

Aerial

Trivela

Relentless

Quick Step

Long Throw

Goalkeeper

Far Throw

Footwork

Cross Claimer

Rush Out

Far Reach

Quick Reflexes

Best PlayStyles for each position in EA FC 24

Erling Haaland in EA FC 24. EA Sports

To find out what PlayStyle is best, it's well worth experimenting with each to find which one suits your own approach to the game. That said, here are the best recommendations we believe for each position.

Goalkeeper

Quick Reflexes – Goalkeepers have increased reflexes and reactions when saving shots from inside the box

Full-backs

Rapid – Reaches a higher sprint speed while dribbling and has a reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons

Centre-backs

Anticipate – Improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle

Defensive Mids

Intercept – Increased reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions

Attacking Mids

Incisive Pass – Through passes are somewhat more accurate, swerve passes are delivered with more curve and precision passes travel marginally faster to the destination

Wingers

Whipped Pass – All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster and with more curve

Strikers

Power Shot – Performs power shots faster and with increased speed

