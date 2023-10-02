EA FC 24 PlayStyles explained: Best PlayStyles for each position
From Scoring to Goalkeeper, here's how to make the most from all 34 PlayStyles.
EA Sports FC 24 is now available across consoles and PC, with many people discovering the newest addition to the football game: PlayStyles.
It's the first major change since EA's rebranding of FIFA, offering a new element to give every player a bit more individuality.
With more than 30 PlayStyles available, split across six categories, PlayStyles is set to be a game-changer for casual and pro gamers around the globe.
What are PlayStyles, though? To help break down this new EA FC 24 feature, here's everything you need to know about the many different PlayStyles, as well as the best PlayStyles for each position.
EA FC 24 PlayStyles explained
The newly introduced PlayStyles are categorised as one of the following: Passing, Shooting, Defending, Ball Control, Physical and Goalkeeping.
There are 34 PlayStyles in total, with regular PlayStyles being the signature abilities that make players more unique and help them stand out on the pitch.
On top of this, we have PlayStyles+, which are signature abilities specifically for world-class players, essentially elevating a given PlayStyle from special to spectacular. The full list of PlayStyles can be found below:
Scoring
- Chip Shot
- Finesse Shot
- Power Header
- Power Shot
- Dead Ball
Passing
- Incisive Pass
- Pinged Pass
- Long Ball Pass
- Tiki Taka
- Whipped Pass
Ball Control
- First Touch
- Flair
- Press Proven
- Rapid
- Technical
- Trickster
Defending
- Block
- Bruiser
- Intercept
- Jockey
- Slide Tackle
- Anticipate
Physical
- Acrobatic
- Aerial
- Trivela
- Relentless
- Quick Step
- Long Throw
Goalkeeper
- Far Throw
- Footwork
- Cross Claimer
- Rush Out
- Far Reach
- Quick Reflexes
Best PlayStyles for each position in EA FC 24
To find out what PlayStyle is best, it's well worth experimenting with each to find which one suits your own approach to the game. That said, here are the best recommendations we believe for each position.
Goalkeeper
Quick Reflexes – Goalkeepers have increased reflexes and reactions when saving shots from inside the box
Full-backs
Rapid – Reaches a higher sprint speed while dribbling and has a reduced chance of an error when sprinting or performing knock-ons
Centre-backs
Anticipate – Improved chances of standing tackle success and grants the ability to stop the ball directly at their feet when performing a standing tackle
Defensive Mids
Intercept – Increased reach and improved chances of retaining possession of the ball when performing interceptions
Attacking Mids
Incisive Pass – Through passes are somewhat more accurate, swerve passes are delivered with more curve and precision passes travel marginally faster to the destination
Wingers
Whipped Pass – All crosses are highly accurate, travel faster and with more curve
Strikers
Power Shot – Performs power shots faster and with increased speed
