EA FC 24 FUT Champs rewards: Full list & format explained
How to achieve the most prestigious rank!
EA Sports FC is here, and we're feeling the hype more than ever. Soon, we'll be pitting the top players against each other in Ultimate Teams Champs, the highest of high tiers in the online footie sphere.
Also known as the Weekend League, the Champs is where the elite come to play. It's where all that grinding in Squad Battles finally comes to a head.
The rewards on offer are, as you'd expect, glorious.
Let's take a look at the play-off ranks, and the rewards, for both the Champions Play-Offs and the Finals. We'll also explain how the whole thing works, if you're new to the game.
Champs EA FC 24 rewards and ranks
There are 10 matches in the Champions Play-Offs, and depending on how many points you get, there'll be some nice rewards once you finish them. Fear not, though - even if you do terribly, the rewards will be worth it. The same goes for the Finals.
So, let's have a look!
Champions Play-Offs Ranks
- Rank 1: 40pts
- Rank 2: 36-39pts
- Rank 3: 32-35pts
- Rank 4: 26-31pts
- Rank 5: 20-25pts
- Rank 6: 12-19pts
- Rank 7: 4-11pts
Champions Play-Offs Rewards
- Rank 1: x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack and Finals Qualification
- Rank 2: x1 Rare Mega Pack, x1 Prime Gold Players Pack, x2 Small Rare Players Packs and Finals Qualification
- Rank 3: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, x2 Rare Gold Packs, x2 Small Prime Gold Players Packs and Finals Qualification
- Rank 4: x2 Mega Packs, x1 Rare Gold Pack and Finals Qualification
- Rank 5: x2 Rare Gold Packs, x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack and Finals Qualification
- Rank 6: x2 Gold Players Packs, x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 400 Champions Qualification Points
- Rank 7: x2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradable)
Champions Final Ranks
- Rank 1: 76-80 pts
- Rank 2: 72-75 pts
- Rank 3: 67-71 pts
- Rank 4: 60-66 pts
- Rank 5: 51-59 pts
- Rank 6: 45-50 pts
- Rank 7: 36-44 pts
- Rank 8: 24-35 points
- Rank 9: 12-23 points
- Rank 10: 4-11 points
Champions Final Rewards
- Rank 1: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 85+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x2 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 125,000 coins, 1,500 XP
- Rank 2: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x4 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x2 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 coins, 1,500 XP
- Rank 3: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 85,000 coins, 1,500 XP
- Rank 4: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 50,000 coins, 1,500 XP
- Rank 5: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 30,000 coins, 1,350 XP
- Rank 6: 2x 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, 1,250 FUT Champions Qualification Points, 25,000 coins, 1,150 XP
- Rank 7: x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 Rare Players Pack, x1, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 15,000 coins, 1,000 XP
- Rank 8: x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 Rare Players Pack, x2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points, 10,000 coins, 750 XP
- Rank 9: x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 5,000 coins, 500 XP
- Rank 10: 1 x 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), 1 x Rare Mixed Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 250 XP
Ultimate Teams Champs EA FC 24 format explained: start time and qualification
If you're new to the franchise, let's take a look at the format so you know what you're doing!
Ultimate Teams Champs is made up of the Champions Play-Offs stage, then the Champions Finals stage. To secure your spot in the Play-Offs, 1250 CQP are required.
Champions Play-Offs
Once you're here, it's still about totting up those points.
To make it to the Finals, you'll need to earn 20 points through the course of the 10 matches. So you'll need to win at least four out of 10 to earn a Finals Qualification Token.
Champions Finals
You've made it! But now the real challenge begins.
The points system is the same as before (one for a loss and four for a win), and you'll have to complete all 20 matches before the event ends! The event starts on Friday at 8am BST, and ends on Monday at 8am.
Even if you don't finish all the games, you'll still be able to collect the rewards you earn - don't worry!
