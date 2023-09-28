The rewards on offer are, as you'd expect, glorious.

Let's take a look at the play-off ranks, and the rewards, for both the Champions Play-Offs and the Finals. We'll also explain how the whole thing works, if you're new to the game.

Champs EA FC 24 rewards and ranks

There are 10 matches in the Champions Play-Offs, and depending on how many points you get, there'll be some nice rewards once you finish them. Fear not, though - even if you do terribly, the rewards will be worth it. The same goes for the Finals.

So, let's have a look!

Champions Play-Offs Ranks

Rank 1 : 40pts

: 40pts Rank 2 : 36-39pts

: 36-39pts Rank 3 : 32-35pts

: 32-35pts Rank 4 : 26-31pts

: 26-31pts Rank 5 : 20-25pts

: 20-25pts Rank 6 : 12-19pts

: 12-19pts Rank 7: 4-11pts

Champions Play-Offs Rewards

Rank 1: x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack and Finals Qualification

x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x1 Mega Pack and Finals Qualification Rank 2: x1 Rare Mega Pack, x1 Prime Gold Players Pack, x2 Small Rare Players Packs and Finals Qualification

x1 Rare Mega Pack, x1 Prime Gold Players Pack, x2 Small Rare Players Packs and Finals Qualification Rank 3: x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, x2 Rare Gold Packs, x2 Small Prime Gold Players Packs and Finals Qualification

x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, x2 Rare Gold Packs, x2 Small Prime Gold Players Packs and Finals Qualification Rank 4: x2 Mega Packs, x1 Rare Gold Pack and Finals Qualification

x2 Mega Packs, x1 Rare Gold Pack and Finals Qualification Rank 5: x2 Rare Gold Packs, x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack and Finals Qualification

x2 Rare Gold Packs, x1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack and Finals Qualification Rank 6: x2 Gold Players Packs, x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 400 Champions Qualification Points

x2 Gold Players Packs, x1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack and 400 Champions Qualification Points Rank 7: x2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs (Untradable)

Champions Final Ranks

Rank 1: 76-80 pts

76-80 pts Rank 2: 72-75 pts

72-75 pts Rank 3: 67-71 pts

67-71 pts Rank 4: 60-66 pts

60-66 pts Rank 5: 51-59 pts

51-59 pts Rank 6: 45-50 pts

45-50 pts Rank 7: 36-44 pts

36-44 pts Rank 8: 24-35 points

24-35 points Rank 9: 12-23 points

12-23 points Rank 10: 4-11 points

Champions Final Rewards

Rank 1: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 85+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x2 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 125,000 coins, 1,500 XP

3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 85+ x5 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x2 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 125,000 coins, 1,500 XP Rank 2: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x4 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x2 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 coins, 1,500 XP

3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x4 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 86+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x2 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 100,000 coins, 1,500 XP Rank 3: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 85,000 coins, 1,500 XP

3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack, x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 85,000 coins, 1,500 XP Rank 4: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 50,000 coins, 1,500 XP

3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x3 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 50,000 coins, 1,500 XP Rank 5: 3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 30,000 coins, 1,350 XP

3x 1 of 4 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ x2 Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, 1,250 Champions Qualification Points, 30,000 coins, 1,350 XP Rank 6: 2x 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, 1,250 FUT Champions Qualification Points, 25,000 coins, 1,150 XP

2x 1 of 3 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick, x1 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack, x1 Ultimate Pack, x1 Rare Players Pack, 1,250 FUT Champions Qualification Points, 25,000 coins, 1,150 XP Rank 7: x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 Rare Players Pack, x1, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 15,000 coins, 1,000 XP

x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 Rare Players Pack, x1, Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1,000 Champions Qualification Points, 15,000 coins, 1,000 XP Rank 8: x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 Rare Players Pack, x2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points, 10,000 coins, 750 XP

x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x1 Rare Players Pack, x2 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 750 Champions Qualification Points, 10,000 coins, 750 XP Rank 9: x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 5,000 coins, 500 XP

x1 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), x2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 5,000 coins, 500 XP Rank 10: 1 x 1 of 2 84+ Rare Gold Player Pick (Untradable), 1 x Rare Mixed Players Pack, 500 Champions Qualification Points, 250 XP

Ultimate Teams Champs EA FC 24 format explained: start time and qualification

EA Sports FC 24.

If you're new to the franchise, let's take a look at the format so you know what you're doing!

Ultimate Teams Champs is made up of the Champions Play-Offs stage, then the Champions Finals stage. To secure your spot in the Play-Offs, 1250 CQP are required.

Champions Play-Offs

Once you're here, it's still about totting up those points.

To make it to the Finals, you'll need to earn 20 points through the course of the 10 matches. So you'll need to win at least four out of 10 to earn a Finals Qualification Token.

Champions Finals

You've made it! But now the real challenge begins.

The points system is the same as before (one for a loss and four for a win), and you'll have to complete all 20 matches before the event ends! The event starts on Friday at 8am BST, and ends on Monday at 8am.

Even if you don't finish all the games, you'll still be able to collect the rewards you earn - don't worry!

