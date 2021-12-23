PS Plus free games: January 2022 leaks, predictions & release date
When do the new PS Plus free games for January 2022 come out for PS4, PS5 and PSVR? Find out here.
As the New Year races towards us, members of the PS Plus subscription service will be starting to wonder which free games are coming their way in January 2022.
As ever, members of PlayStation Plus can expect a handful of games to arrive on PS4, PSVR and PS5 that they can play at no extra cost. And as it becoming something of a tradition, the January 2022 games look like they could’ve leaked online ahead of time.
And so, to learn everything there is to know about PS Plus free games for January 2022, keep on reading and we’ll break it all down for you.
What are the current free games on PS Plus?
At the time of this article being written, the final PS Plus games on 2021 are still available on the service. In December 2021, the following games were added to PS Plus:
- Godfall Challenger Edition (PS5 and PS4)
- Mortal Shell (PS4)
- LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4)
- The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners (PSVR)
- The Persistence (PSVR)
- Until You Fall (PSVR)
The December 2021 free games will be available on PS Plus until 3rd January 2022, so you should jump onto your PlayStation and claim them before that date if you haven’t already.
PS Plus January 2022 release date
The January 2022 free games on PS Plus will likely have a release date of 4th January 2022, which is the day after the current batch of titles drops off the service. From 4th January, then, the new batch of PS Plus free games should be available to claim on your console of choice.
PS Plus January 2022 free games leaked
According to a user of the Dealabs forums, where some accurate leaks have been posted in the past, the January 2022 PS Plus games will include these titles:
- Dirt 5 (PS4 and PS5)
- Deep Rock Galactic (PS4 and PS5)
- Persona 5 Strikers (PS4)
This post even has an image attached that looks a lot like the kind of graphic you’d usually see in the PlayStation Blog, leading us to believe fairly strongly that those are indeed the official PS Plus games for January 2022.
There’s no sign of the January 2022 PSVR games for PS Plus members in that post, though, so perhaps there are more surprises to come in the next few days.
We’ll know the January 2022 PS Plus games for sure when Sony does post its next announcement blog. That normally happens on the last Wednesday before the new PS Plus games comes out (which would be Wednesday 29th December in this case, if our calculations are correct).
Latest deals
PS Plus January 2022 predictions
With the aforementioned leak making it look fairly certain that Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic and Dirt 5 are the January 2022 PS Plus free games, that only really leaves room for predictions on the PSVR side of things.
One of Sony’s recent PlayStation blog posts was used to hype up a co-op PSVR shooter called After the Fall, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see that snow-covered virtual reality multiplayer game coming to PS Plus at some point. It could be a January 2022 PS Plus game if we’re lucky, but only time will tell on that front!
PS Plus collection full games list
It’s also worth remembering that PS5 owners with an active PS Plus subscription can also access the following free games, known as the PS Plus Collection, at any point:
- Bloodborne
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Ratchet and Clank The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Until Dawn
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Monster Hunter: World Mortal Kombat X
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
