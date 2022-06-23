Those new tiers are PS Plus Essential (basically the same as the old PS Plus), PS Plus Extra (which adds around 400 games to your subscription) and PS Plus Premium (which adds another 300-odd games).

The day has arrived! Sony has launched the new version of PS Plus in the UK today (23rd June 2022), and you should see the new tiers/prices if you scroll along to the PS Plus area on your PS4 or PS5 console.

In countries like Australia, where cloud-streaming is not yet possible due to internet speed issues, players will also get the option of PS Plus Deluxe (similar to Premium but without the games that need to be cloud-streamed).

You won't see anything called PlayStation Spartacus on the store, though. Although that was believed to be Sony's internal codename for the PS Plus reboot, that particular name did not make it to market.

So, what do you need to know about the new PS Plus tiers, how much they cost, and which games are included in each? Keep on reading and we'll break it all down for you.

PS Plus new tiers - what do you get with each?

This new version of PlayStation Plus will offer a number of different tiers — depending on which one you choose, the features you get will be different.

As revealed by the official PlayStation Blog, those tiers will be PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. Some regions will also get PlayStation Plus Deluxe. Their features will be...

PlayStation Plus Essential: subscribers get two monthly downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access. (This tier is essentially the original version of PS Plus.)

PlayStation Plus Extra: all of the above, plus a catalogue of "up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games" to download and play.

PlayStation Plus Premium: all of the above, and 340 additional games from PS3, PS2, PS1 and PSP, plus cloud-streaming access to supported games on PS4, PS5 and PC. And you'll get "time-limited game trials" that will allow you to demo "select games".

PlayStation Plus Deluxe: in countries where cloud-streaming is not supported, this tier will get you all the Essential and Extra features, as well as "a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials".

However, one thing you should not expect is for brand new exclusive PlayStation games to be available in full on any of these tiers. This is one major difference between PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass, the latter of which Microsoft keeps topped up with the biggest Xbox exclusive games as soon as they come out.

For example, you'll still have to buy the likes of God of War Ragnarök separately if you want to play them on day one of their release, although you might get a time-limited trial/demo on PlayStation Plus Premium or PlayStation Plus Deluxe.

PS Plus new price - how much does it cost?

Sony has confirmed the following UK pricing for the PS Plus tiers we've just described:

PlayStation Plus Essential : £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly

: £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly PlayStation Plus Extra: £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly

£10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly PlayStation Plus Premium: £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

£13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly PlayStation Plus Deluxe: Not available in the UK

When is the new PS Plus release date?

The new PS Plus release date was Thursday 23rd June for players in the UK.

Sony previously said in its blog: "We’re rolling out the new PlayStation Plus offering in a phased regional approach. In the June timeframe, we’ll begin with an initial launch in several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered.

"We aim to have most PlayStation Network territories live with our new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022."

PS Plus Premium games list

If you want to know exactly which games you get with each PS Plus tier, especially the most-expensive Premium option, check out our extensive roundup below.

Plus, don't forget that you still get two free PS Plus games every month with whichever level of subscription you decide on.

PS5 games list (Extra, Premium or Deluxe tiers)

PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium members get these PS5 games:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corza Competizione

Balan Wonderworld

Control: Ultimate Edition

CrisTales

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Foreclosed

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghostrunner

GreedFall

Guardians of the Galaxy

Human: Fall Flat

I Am Dead

KeyWe

Kona

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Maneater

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Truck Championship

Mortal Kombat 11

MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame

NBA 2K22

Observer: System Redux

Override 2: Super Mech League

Returnal

Ride 4

Tennis World Tour 2 - Complete Edition

The Artful Escape

Tour de France 2021

Warhammer: Choasbane Slayer Edition

Werewolf: The Apocalyse - Earthbound

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

Wytchwood

PS4 games list (Extra, Premium or Deluxe tiers)

PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium members get these PS4 games:

11-11 Memories Retold

2Dark

428: Shibuya Scramble

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver: Downfall

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

aladrius Blaze

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

AVICII Invector

Back to Bed

Bad North

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Balan Wonderworld

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

BEYOND: Two Souls

BioShock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

BioShock Remastered

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Call of Cthulhu

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds and Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Croixleur Sigma

Crysis Remastered

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Days Gone

DCL - The Game

Dead Cells

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

Deadlight: Director´s Cut

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon

Descenders

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody's Golf

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World

Flatout 4: Total Insanity

FLUSTER CLUCK

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR'S CUT

Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut

GOD OF WAR

God of War III Remastered

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greedfall

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Heavy Rain

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat

I am Bread

I am Dead

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

JumpJet Rex

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

KNACK

Kona

Last Day of June

Last Stop

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Leo's Fortune

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

LittleBigPlanet 3

Lock's Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lumines Remastered

Mafia II: Definitive Edition

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro: Last Light Redux

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mount and Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outcast - Second Contact

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League

Party Hard

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

QBert: Rebooted

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rainbow Moon

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered

Redeemer - Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

Resident Evil

RESOGUN

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

Serious Sam Collection

Shenmue 3

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

STRIDER

Super Star Wars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council - The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Raven Remastered

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy's The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Toukiden 2

Toukiden: Kiwami

Tour de France 2021

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Werewolves Within

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

WipEout: Omega Collection

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4)

Wreckfest

Wytchwood

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

PS3 games list (Premium tier only)

PS Plus Premium members, in countries where cloud-streaming is possible, can stream these PS3 games:

.detuned

AFRIKA™

Air Conflicts: Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna – Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Aqua Panic!

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3 LOVE MAX!!!!!

Armageddon Riders

Asura's Wrath

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~

Atelier Meruru - The Alchemist of Arland 3 -

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~

Bang Bang Racing

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Big Sky Infinity

BIOHAZARD: The Darkside Chronicles

BIONIC COMMANDO REARMED

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

BLADESTORM: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years' War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift EXTEND

Blood Knights

Bloodrayne Crimson Slayer (SIEA: BloodRayne: Betrayal)

Bolt

Brink

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Burn Zombie Burn!

CAPCOM ARCADE CABINET : ALL-IN-ONE PACK

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars Mater-National Championship

Cars Race-O-Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD (PS3)

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey and Gallop Racer

Chime Super Deluxe

Class of Heroes 2G

Comet Crash: Bionic Bundle

CRASH COMMANDO

Critter Crunch

CROSSING THESIS OF GODS AND DESTINY AWAKENING

Crysis Remastered

Cuboid

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Dark Mist

Dark Sector

Dark Void

Darkstalkers Resurrection

DEAD OR ALIVE 5

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS3)

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Death Track: Resurrection

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Demon's Souls

Derrick the Deathfin

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DISGAEA 3: Absence of Justice

DISGAEA 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Universe

Disney·PIXAR Brave

Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game (PS3)

Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon's Lair

Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp

Duke Nukem Forever

DYNASTY WARRIORS 6

Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires

DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Earth Defense Force 2025 (SIEJ: Earth Defense Forces 4)

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

Echochrome: Prelude

Elefunk

Enemy Front

ENSLAVED: Odyssey to the West

Escape Dead Island

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON

Faery: Legends of Avalon

FALLOUT 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

G-Force

Genji: Days of the Blade

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Go! Sports Ski

God of War HD

God of War II HD

God of War: Ascension

Goosebumps: The Game

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

HOARD

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

HUNTED: THE DEMON'S FORGE

Hustle Kings

ibb & obb

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson's Anything With An Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Judge Dee - The City God Case

JumpJet Rex

Karateka

Knytt Underground

KOEITECMO the Best Majantaikai Ⅳ

Kung Fu Rabbit

Last Rebellion

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Leo's Fortune (PS3)

Linger in Shadows

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet

LOST PLANET 2

Lost Planet 3

Machinarium (PS3)

Magic Orbz

Magus

Majo to Hyakkihei

Mamorukun Curse!

Mars: War Logs

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath and Beyond

MEGA MAN 10

MEGA MAN 9

Meikyu touro Legasista

METAL SLUG 3

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck's Revenge

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC Complete Edition

MX vs ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV: Alive

MX VS ATV: UNTAMED

Narco Terror

Ninja Gaiden 3

NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor's Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2

NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence

NOT HAREM HEAVEN, IT IS YANNDERE HELL.

Numblast

OKABU

Papo & Yo

Paradox of Gods and Destiny Revolution

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode One

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness, Episode Two

Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension

Pid

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Piyotama

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition

Prismatic Solid

Proteus

Puppeteer

Pure Farming 2018

Puzzle Agent

QUANTUM THEORY

R-Type Dimensions

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

RAGE

Ragnarok Odyssey ACE

Raiden IV: OverKill

Raiden V: Director's Cut

rain

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Realms Of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

Red Johnson's Chronicles

Red Johnson's Chronicles - One Against All

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition (Alternative Edition)

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2

Resident Evil Revelations 2 - Complete Edition

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Resistance 3

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ricochet HD

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

RUNE FACTORY OCEANS (SIEA: Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny)

Sacred 3 Gold

Sacred Citadel

SAIKYOSHOGI GEKISASHI13

Saints Row 2

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 1 - Ice Station Santa

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 2 - Moai Better Blues

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 3 - Night of the Raving Dead

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 4 - Chariots of the Dogs

Sam & Max BTS: Episode 5 - What's New Beelzebub?

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 1: The Penal Zone

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 2 The Tomb of Sammun-Mak

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 3 They Stole Max's Brain

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 4: Beyond Alley of Dolls

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse Episode 5: The City That Dares Not Sleep

SAMURAI WARRIORS 2 Empires HD Version

SAMURAI WARRIORS 3 Empires

SAMURAI WARRIORS 4

Sanctum 2

Savage Moon

Shatter

Shiki-tei

Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Fighter

Skydive: Proximity Flight

SkyDrift

Slender: The Arrival

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

Space Ace

Spelunker Collection

Spelunker HD

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Raiders

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

StarDrone

STARWHAL

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 1: HOMESTAR

RUINER

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 2: STRONG BADIA

THE FREE

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 3: BADDEST OF THE

BANDS

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 4: DANGERESQUE 3:

THE CRIMINAL PROJECTIVE

STRONG BAD'S COOL GAME FOR ATTRACTIVE PEOPLE - EPISODE 5: 8-BIT IS ENOUGH

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Stardust HD

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Syberia

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Darkness

The Darkness II

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last Guy

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI FC: KAI HD EDITION

THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI SC: KAI HD EDITION

THE LEGEND OF HEROES SORA NO KISEKI THE 3RD: KAI HD EDITION

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

The UnderGarden

Thunder Wolves

TOKYO JUNGLE

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Toro to MorMori

Toy Home

Trash Panic

TRINITY: Souls of Zill O'll

Tron: Evolution

Truck Racer

Urban Trial Freestyle

Velocibox

VelocityUltra

Vessel

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

Wakeboarding HD

Warlords

WARRIORS OROCHI 3

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Way of the Samurai 3 Plus

WAY OF THE SAMURAI 4 PlUS

When Vikings Attack!

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

White Knight Chronicles II

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

XBLAZE Code:Embryo

XBlaze Lost: Memories

XCOM: Enemy Within

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Z/X

Zack Zero

Zen Pinball 2Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov's Revenge

PS2 games list (Premium or Deluxe tiers)

PS Plus Premium or Deluxe members will get these PS2 games:

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Fantavision

Forbidden Siren

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak 3

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak X

Kinetica

Okage: Shadow King

Primal

Red Faction

Red Faction 2

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

The Mark of Kri

War of the Monsters

Wild Arms 3

PS1 games list (Premium or Deluxe tiers)

PS Plus Premium or Deluxe members will get these PS1 games:

Ape Escape

Hot Shots Golf

I.Q Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Syphon Filter

Tekken 2

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!

Wild Arms

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

PSP games list (Premium or Deluxe tiers)

Premium or Deluxe members will also get access to these PSP games older games:

Echochrome

Ridge Racer 2 (Asia only)

Super Stardust Portable

