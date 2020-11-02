PS5 Backwards compatibility explained: PS4 games that will and won’t work

The PS5 is nearly here and with it comes super fast loading times, drastically improved graphics and a whole slew of new games- including the much anticipated Miles Morales.

But while Xbox backwards compatibility has been a thing for years now, it has not been quite the same for Sony but, happily, that is all set to change for the PS5 with it being confirmed that PS4 games will play on the powerful next-gen machine- although being able to pre-order a PS5 was not simple.

As for the PS4, expect great deals on that console and the games for it on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We have already rounded up the best PS4 and PS4 Pro deals that you can get right now.

If you want to know everything on the way for the new console and the Xbox Series X, check out of video game release schedule or our list of all the games coming to the PS5 and all confirmed games for the Xbox Series X.

Which PS4 games will play on the PS5?

You can pretty much take your pick of a PS4 game to play on the PS5 with Sony confirming that the majority of games will be playable – 99% of them to put a figure to it. Sony has been busy testing this out on a multitude of games to make sure that they all work and the results have been positive- so we should be able to play them all problem-free when the new console arrives.

Which PS4 games will not play on the PS5?

As mentioned, thankfully there are not many. But here is the list of the ones that will still require you to hang onto the PS4:

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

DWVR

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Joe’s Diner

Just Deal With It!

Robinson: The Journey

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shadwen

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

We Sing

How will backwards compatibility work on the PS5?

Very simply! All you need to do is put the disc in and it will play straight away. Digital purchases will also work on both which will obviously be the only way to take advantage of backwards compatibility if you oped for the digital-only version of the console.

Will PS4 games look better on the PS5?

For the most part, yes. Thanks to boost mode, older games will see an improvement when loaded up on the new system, but it will not be the case for all of them- most is better than none though. Straight from the horse’s mouth, here is what Sony had to say about it: “We’re expecting backwards compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.”

Will older PlayStation Games work on the PS5?

While it is great that PS4 games will play on the PS5, there are still three generations worth of consoles that Sony have and a plethora of games on those that are regarded as outright classics. Sadly, for now, at least, those games will not be playable on the next-gen machine. Rumours abound though that this is on the way and while Sony have not said anything concrete, we would be surprised if this was not announced in the foreseeable future. As a quick aside though, the PS2 classics games for the PS4 are expected to work- so that’s something!

Will PSVR Titles Play on the PS5?

Yep! The VR headset and games that you have in VR for the PS4 will transfer over to the PS5- so the headset will plug in and work just like it always has. Whether you own VR games physically or digitally, they will play (depending on the console you buy) and we expect exciting developments in the world of PlayStation VR going forward with Sony keen on growing it beyond what it already is.

Will PS4 accessories work on the PS5?

Well, some of them will and its a bit of a complicated one. To start with the simplest, gold and platinum headsets, racing wheels, arcade sticks and flight sticks that have been officially licenced by Sony, and USB port or audio jack headsets will all work with no issues.

Muddying the waters somewhat is that certain accessories will only work with the PS5 if you are playing PS4 games on it. So DualShock 4 controllers and other licenced ones, as well as the VR camera, the VR aim controller, and the VR move controllers will work but with that caveat.

