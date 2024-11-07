Firstly, the PS5 Pro is all about console performance optimisation. Using Advanced Ray Tracing, the PS5 Pro provides gamers with enhanced realism thanks to better reflections, shadows and lighting.

It also features PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which uses AI to improve resolution without impacting the device's frame rate.

However, these improved specs also means that the device comes at a higher price point – £220 higher (when compared to the PS5 Slim Disc Edition), to be exact. So the question is, is it worth it? And is it worth upgrading if you already own a PS5 Slim console?

Luckily, the RadioTimes.com technology team are here to answer all of your questions. Here's what we think of the new PS5 Pro console.

For more on the PS5, we've compared the PS5 Disc vs PS5 Digital, and put together everything you need to know about the PS5 Pro release date.

When did the PS5 Pro come out?

The PS5 Pro officially launched today, Thursday 7th November 2024, all around the world.

How much does the PS5 Pro cost?

The price of the PS5 Pro in the UK is £699.99.

Is the PS5 Pro worth it? Our verdict

PS5 Pro. Sony

When it comes to the features of the PS5 Pro, it's all about upscaling the visual quality of the games available on the PS5.

PS5 Pro gamers can expected enhanced fidelity and graphical capabilities, perfect for anyone who wants to take in every little detail when experiencing new releases and their favourite older games.

The new console upgrade focuses on three main areas: Console performance optimisation, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and Advanced Ray Tracing. This means that all the granular details of the games you're playing will be improved, but probably not to the extent that it would be obvious to the untrained eye.

However, whether or not the PS5 Pro is worth it completely depends on what you want to get out of your gaming experience, as well as your budget and the space you have available for your gaming set-up.

Does the PS5 Pro have higher FPS?

Yes, the new console has higher and more consistent frame rates.

PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) uses the power of AI to improve and enhance resolution without having any impact on frame rates.

Is it worth upgrading from the PS5 to PS5 Pro?

There is a noticeably dramatic price increase from the PS5 Slim to the PS5 Pro. If you're operating with a smaller budget and don't pay more than the average amount of attention to the graphics of your game, then it's better to stick with the PS5 Slim.

The same sentiment applies for anyone concerned about the space their gaming set-up will take up. The PS5 Pro will take up more space than the previous model, so if you're short on surface area, this is something to take into consideration.

When it comes to the main differences between the two consoles, RadioTimes.com Gaming Editor Rob Leane says: "The PS5 Pro is about the really technical changes – using AI Upscaling to make the graphics infinitesimally better – but the PS5 Slim will be a little bit cheaper, will take up less space but it will play all the same games and it will still look really good."

He continues: "The thing with PlayStation is unless you’re the type of person who can really tell the difference between frame rates or how many micropixels there are on the screen, any of the standard consoles will do the job. If you just want a PlayStation, you want to play the latest games, and you want it to look nice, then either of the earlier versions would work."

In short, if staying on top of the latest tech is important to you, if you've got a keen eye for detail, then buy the PS5 Pro. If not, the PS5 Slim is enough for the average gamer.

What to buy instead of the PS5 Pro

When it comes to alternatives to the PS5 Pro, you can't go far wrong with its predecessor, the PS5 Slim. All the games you can play on the PS5 Pro are also available to play on the PS5 Slim, and the Disc Edition of the console comes in at £479.99, £220 or more than 30% cheaper than the new model.

Additionally, this month is the best time to purchase the console, as we're already starting to see some PS5 Slim Black Friday deals.

Rob also offers some further advice for those looking to save money on their gaming purchase: "Most people also don’t buy games on disc anymore so I would always say go for the disc free version."

The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is currently retailing for £389, a saving of £90.99 on the PS5 Disc Edition and a saving of £310.99 on the PlayStation Pro.

If you're concerned about missing out on any of the latest upgrades, Rob assures that there's nothing to worry about: "We’re getting to the point in the cycle now where most games aren’t available on PS4. It took a little time but developers are starting to leave them behind, so I would say any PS5s are a worthwhile investment if you want to keep up with the latest games. Also, we’re a few years off anything new."

