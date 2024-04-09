The timing of the launch also meant that the console was released during the COVID pandemic, which resulted in huge demand and supply chain shortages. For a while, a PS5 console was considered to be the gold dust of the gaming world.

After the release of the exciting new console, gamers were faced with a tricky decision; should they opt for the PS5 Disc Edition or PS5 Digital Edition?

This decision isn't just about looks, although that can be a major factor for anyone concerned about their setup. You also have to take functionality, convenience and personal preferences into consideration, as well as your own gaming needs.

Whether you want to know the main differences between the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition or you're trying to find out where to buy PS5 Digital games, we've got you covered.

What are the key differences between PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital?

While there are a few main differences between the PS5 Disc and Digital editions, they have a lot more in common than you might think.

PS5 disc vs. digital: price

If price is an important factor for you when it comes to choosing your console, then you'll be glad that there's a sizeable price difference between the two consoles which will make your decision easier.

opting for a PS5 Digital Edition means that you'll save about £100 on the RRP, which is £389.99, as opposed to the PS5 Disc Edition's £479.99.

That's a price difference of £90, or 19 per cent.

PS5 standard vs. digital edition: design

The PS5 disc and digital editions are pretty similar in terms of looks, with one notable exception: the disc drive.

The lack of disc drive on the PS5 Digital means that it's thinner and weighs around 1.3 pounds less than the original. If saving space in your gaming setup is a priority, then it's worth bearing this in mind.

PS5 disc vs. digital: features

Both the PS5 disc and PS5 digital consoles boast the same gaming performances, with gameplay at up to 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second, as well as rapid load times.

Both consoles also use the same DualSense controller, which has a built-in microphone and offers haptic feedback. The PlayStation Plus subscription service also works the same way on both PS5 consoles.

When it comes to the main difference between the PS5 Standard and the PS5 Digital Edition, the clue's in the name. The PS5 Standard allows you to play physical copies of PlayStation games thanks to its disc drive, while the PS5 Digital only grants you access to digital games bought through the PlayStation Store.

So, if you're a die-hard PlayStation gamer who's played the various models for a number of years and built up an impressive collection of physical games, it's worth taking this into account when deciding which PS5 model to buy.

The PS5 Standard is backward compatible with most PS4 games, however you won't be able to play PS3 games on your console.

Of course, the lack of a disc drive on the PS5 Digital Edition means that you can't play DVDs on this model, while you can enjoy 4K Blu-Ray movies on the PS5 Standard.

PS5 or PS5 digital: which Sony console is better?

The answer to the question "which is better?" really depends on what you're looking for and what your priorities are.

If you want to save more money while still having access to the wide range of games available on the PlayStation Store, then the PS5 Digital Edition could be the answer. Unlike the cheaper Xbox version, the Xbox Series S, the PS5 digital doesn't come with any performance drawbacks.

However, if you have a large collection of physical games that you want to keep on using, then the PS5 Standard is the model for you. The same rule applies if you're hoping to watch DVDs on your PlayStation, if you want to borrow PS5 games from a friend or if you want to buy discounted pre-owned games.

It's worth noting that if you opt for the PS5 Digital and change your mind at any point, you've always got the option of purchasing an attachable disc drive for just under £100.

Where can I buy PS5 digital games in the UK?

PS5 digital games can only be bought at the PlayStation Store, which is the official marketplace for games released by Sony.

Purchases from the PlayStation Store are tied to your Sony account.

How many games can a PS5 digital hold?

The PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 Standard Edition both come with the same amount of internal storage – that's 1 terabyte. However, not all of this storage can be reserved for games, as some is needed for system software and other reserved space.

The amount of games you can store on your PlayStation 5 will depend on the size of the games themselves. If you assume an average game size of around 50GB, this means you can store up to 20 games on your console.

Note that game sizes can vary by huge amounts, with smaller indie games taking up just a few gigabytes, while large games can go up to over 100GB.

Where can I buy PS5 Disc edition?

You can find the PS5 Standard edition at the following retailers:

Where can I buy PS5 Digital edition?

You can get your hands on the PS5 Digital here:

