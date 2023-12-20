There's no shortage of Xbox deals in the UK, whether you want a console and game bundle, the console only or some fun added extras. From the latest games to wireless headphones, we've got you covered.

One thing is guaranteed across all these varied deals – massive savings thanks to Xbox Series X deals and Xbox Series S bundle deals. With more offers and bundles coming in daily, we'll be sure to keep you up to date with all the latest Xbox Series X deals. Read on for the best ones we've found so far.

Best Xbox Series X deals, offers and bundles on the next-gen console

Best UK Xbox Series X console deals available today

Save 29% on the Xbox Series X

Amazon

What's the deal: Amazon are offering the Xbox Series X at a hugely reduced price of £342, meaning you'll save £137.99 or 29 per cent on the RRP.

Why we chose it: This is the best Xbox Series X console deal we've seen so far with a whopping £137.99 saving. We're not sure how long it'll stick around for, so be sure to grab one at this heavily reduced price while you still can.

Buy Xbox Series X for £479.99 £342 (save £137.99 or 29%) at Amazon

Save £65 on a refurbished Xbox Series X

Ebay Ebay

What's the deal: Save £65 when you buy a refurbished Xbox Series X from Ebay – that's a £95 discount on the original RRP.

Why we chose it: Buying a refurbished product is a great way to snap up some extra savings. This offer goes one step further by offering another discount on the already discounted console.

All items are refurbished and tested by qualified sellers, so you can rest assured that everything will be in good working order.

Buy a refurbished Xbox Series X for £449.99 £384.99 (save £65 or 14%) at Ebay

Best UK Xbox Series X bundle deals available today

Xbox Series X Console & Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition bundle

Argos Argos

What's the deal: Save £100 on this Xbox Series X bundle, including the premium edition of Forza Horizon 5.

Why we chose it: Not only will gaming lovers receive the latest Xbox console, you'll also get an immersive and adventurous open world racing game with hundreds of campaigns.

Buy Xbox Series X Console & Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition bundle for £489.99 £389.99 (save £100 or 20%) at Argos

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV bundle

Amazon. Amazon

What's the deal: Buy the Xbox Series X console with the next-gen action RPG experience Diablo V thrown in and save over £40.

Why we chose it: This is a huge saving we don't think you should miss out on. The bundle includes the console, a wireless controller and a top-rated copy of Diablo IV for hours of fun gameplay, whether solo or teaming up with friends.

Buy Xbox Series X + Diablo IV bundle for £489.99 £367.73 (save 25%) at Amazon

Microsoft Xbox Series X, EA Sports FC 24 & CloudX Stinger Core Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset bundle

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Save £150 on this console, game and accessories bundle from Currys. You'll receive the latest Xbox model, the latest top football game and a wireless gaming headset. Jackpot!

Why we chose it: If you're looking for the best of the best, then you've found it. EA Sports FC 24 is one of the most popular games currently and it's easy to see why.

Playing it with the CloudX Stinger Core Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset means that you'll have crystal clear team communications, thanks to the noise cancelling mic and built-in chat mixer dial.

Buy Microsoft Xbox Series X, EA Sports FC 24 & CloudX Stinger Core Xbox Wireless Gaming Headset bundle for £579 £429 at Currys

For the RadioTimes.com team's thoughts on this bundle's game, check out our EA Sports FC 24 game review.

Best UK Xbox Series X game deals available today

Hogwarts Legacy Xbox game

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Hogwarts Legacy has been reduced from £64.99 to just £35.99 – that's an impressive £29 saving or 45 per cent off.

Why we chose it: Harry Potter fan? Bargain hunter? This deal is too good to miss. Get stuck in your adventure to Hogwarts and let your imagination run wild, from crafting potions, casting spells and uncovering fantastic beasts.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy for £64.99 £35.99 (save £29 or 45%) at Very.co.uk

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Save over 50% on the latest instalment of Star Wars Xbox games.

Why we chose it: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor boasts additional force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Go beyond your training and explore a new untamed galaxy – all for £40 less.

Buy Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for £69.99 £29.99 (save £40 or 57%) at Amazon

Mortal Kombat 1 Xbox game

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Grab your copy of Mortal Kombat I for £54.99 instead of £64.99 – that's a £10 or 15 per cent saving definitely worth having.

Why we chose it: With this great saving, it's time to enter the Mortal Kombat Universe, meet familiar characters and choose new Kameo fighters to assist you in battle.

Buy Mortal Kombat 1 for £64.99 £54.99 (save £10 or 15%) at Very.co.uk

For more of the latest Xbox news, check out our answers to the questions is the Xbox Series S worth it, as well as the best Xbox Game Pass games on offer this month.