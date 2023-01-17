The slightly strange-looking Xbox Series S is heralded as the smallest Xbox ever, and is completely disc-less.

Already the cheapest next-gen console on the market, the Xbox Series S has a recommended retail price of just £249.99 - but is it worth the money? We've gone all in to find out the answer for you.

Offering digital-only gaming, the budget version of the Xbox Series X hit the market on November 10th 2020 - but two years on, is it still worth its price tag? Read on to find out!

Is the Xbox Series S worth it? Here's what we think

In short, yes - and here at RadioTimes.com, we would say that the Xbox Series S is worth buying, especially considering that you can currently get the Xbox Series S on Amazon for the bargain price £247.83.

Smaller, lighter and easier on the eye (let's be real, it looks cool and takes up zero space) than the other current consoles, the Series S is an excellent way to get yourself gaming in 2023.

First off, you just cannot argue the price. The Xbox Series S is truly the most budget-friendly next-gen console out there at just £249.99 - while its big brother the Xbox Series X comes in at a weighty £449. Meanwhile, a PS5 is soaring above £500 in some instances.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The crucial argument here? Despite coming in at a super low price point in comparison, the Series S can play all the same games as the more expensive Xbox Series X.

As well as saving money, you'll also save on shelf space - the Xbox Series S is completely disc-less so you need to buy all your games digitally.

The surprisingly powerful console is also very compact - making it perfect for travel as the world opens up.

Although with the cheaper price comes less powerful specs than the Series X (supporting only 1440p resolution with 4K upscaling), the Series S still has the same 3.6GHz CPU as its more expensive counterpart - which is seriously impressive for a £249 price point - as well as a 4 teraflop GPU and 10GB of RAM.

Super speedy loading times at a budget price? We'll compromise on the slightly lower storage option.

Latest deals

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.