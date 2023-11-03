Listen to our One More Life gaming podcast now!

Epic is calling this event 'Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG', and, as it goes along, of course you can expect a whole battle pass filled with blasts from the past. But what are the key dates you need to know about? When will the next wave of change occur? Find out below!

Fortnite Season OG schedule: When to expect next map changes

Here's the schedule that will define your life for the next month as Fortnite Season OG rolls back the years:

Out now — The original Season 5 is playable in Fortnite again

The original Season 5 is playable in Fortnite again Thursday 9th November — Season 6 arrives in-game

Season 6 arrives in-game Thursday 16th November — Seasons 7 and 8

Seasons 7 and 8 Thursday 23rd November — Season 9 and X

Below you'll find exactly what Epic has teased about all of these upcoming updates.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Out now! The original Season 5

It all began on Friday 3rd November with update v27.00, which turned back time and brought the original season 5 map back into the game.

Epic said: "Drop back onto Tilted Towers and take up weapons, Traps, and vehicles that were present in the original Season 5!

"Thrill rides are back with the unvaulted Shopping Cart and All Terrain Kart, and the Damage Trap, Grappler, and Boogie Bomb make an explosive return among other weapons."

9th November: v27.00 Hotfix revisits Season 6

The next Fortnite update will land on Thursday 9th November, officially designated the v27.00 Hotfix, and it will shift the game along into the OG Season 6.

Epic has teased: "Darkness Rises again in Loot Lake! Frights and delights from Season 6 are back, including the Quadcrasher, Mounted Turret, Six Shooter, Chiller Trap, and more."

16th November: v27.10 brings back Seasons 7 & 8

And then, on Thursday 16th November, update v27.10 will arrive and bring back content from Season 7 and Season 8 of the OG Fortnite.

As Epic puts it, "Pol-arrrr temperatures and swashbuckling gear are back! Strike with the X-4 Stormwing and Pirate Cannon, dig up unvaulted Buried Treasure, and more in a snow biome and pirate camps from Seasons 7 & 8."

Read more on Fortnite:

23rd November: v27.11 concludes with Seasons 9 & X

Finally, on Thursday 23rd November, update v27.11 will arrive and thrust players into a recreation of Season 9 and Season X. This, it seems, will be the final form of the OG Fortnite experience.

Epic has teased this update like so: "Finish Fortnite OG strong with Seasons 9 & X weapons and items like the Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, Junk Rift, and more.

"Also, defy natural order with the Storm Flip and the futuristic Jetpack from Season 9’s 'The Final Showdown' event!"

We'll bring you more on OG Fortnite as we hear it!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.