The new season starts on 3rd November, so we don’t have long to find out what it’s all about and what iconic returning weapons and throwback skins will be added (if any - this is a leak, after all, so take it all with a pinch of salt!).

Here’s everything that has been rumoured for the OG Fortnite battle pass, including returning weapons and skins.

What is rumoured for the OG Fortnite battle pass?

The Fortnite OG battle pass has been leaked ahead of its official reveal, and the leaks suggest that it contains just 50 tiers (further backing up claims that Chapter 4 Season 5 is going to be a short one).

It’s rumoured the the OG Fortnite battle pass will include new skins that look to be mash-ups of/references to classics. Leaks have also been reporting that old-school weapons and vehicles could be returning.

Which OG Fortnite weapons could return?

Based on leaks, the following weapons could return as part of Fortnite OG:

Assault Rifle

Hand Cannon

Heavy Assault Rifle

Hunting Rifle

Light Machine Gun

Mounted Turret

Pump Shotgun

Quad Launcher

Rocket Launcher

Scar

Tactical Shotgun

Which OG Fortnite skins could return?

Based on leaks, the following skins could be added to Fortnite OG as part of its battle pass:

Cuddle Team Leader

Lil' Split

Omegarok

Renegade Lynx

Spectra Knight

When will the OG Fortnite season begin?

The OG Fortnite season is set to begin on Thursday 3rd November 2023. Leaks and rumours have suggested that it’s set to be a shorter season, with just 50 tiers in its battle pass compared to the standard 100.

It being a shorter season is pointing towards the introduction of Fortnite Chapter 5 as early as 2nd/3rd December 2023, with a full-blown live event rumoured to be taking place.

The return of Chapter 1 does seem to be happening, so it’s time to get excited about some new nostalgia-filled fun.

Once more, though, it’s worth mentioning that everything above is based on leaks and rumours, so it’s worth taking with a pinch of salt – even as likely as it all seems to be.

Given that the new season is set to start on 3rd November though, we don’t have long to wait to see if it’s all real or not.

