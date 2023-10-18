Naturally, as the biggest game in the world, Fortnite constantly has to grapple with rumpus – earlier this month one rumour surrounded Fortnite shutting down for good. So what's different about this one?

This particular Fortnite rumour has been gaining traction as the week has gone on, hence why we're here to address it directly. Head below for all the latest details:

Is the old Fortnite map coming back? Rumours explained

At the time of writing, Epic Games has made no official announcement regarding the return of the old Fortnite map. The rumour started on 10 October 2023 when Epic posted an image of villain Kaido Thorn standing in front of a time travel machine.

Just above the machine is a display with the date "2018 07 12" – this is the first day that Chapter 1 Season 5 of Fortnite rolled out under the name "Worlds Collide". Could history be repeating itself?

Rumours then intensified when known leaker Hypex shared (via X, formerly Twitter) that a "reliable source" claimed Chapter 1 would return in Season 5 as a result of the time machine breaking. It would then cycle through the various seasons for a month, with different weapons from the early days of Fortnite coming back too.

When is the old Fortnite map coming back? Our best guess

Fortnite original map Epic Games

As Epic Games has not announced the return of the old Fortnite map, no official date has been revealed.

That said, we'd guess that the old Fortnite map may return in the next update on 3rd November 2023. All of the leaks point to it being included as part of Chapter 4 Season 5 so this would be considered in early November. It would also be the same date that the Fortnitemares event ends, ushering in whatever is next.

We should hopefully find out more in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more Fortnite news.

