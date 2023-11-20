This has seen an unprecedented number of players jumping in - over 44 million in one single day. And thankfully, there's still time to experience the latest update for yourself.

The final days of the original map are nearing, and speculation has already begun as to what's next – including a possible LEGO collaboration.

With that in in mind, here's everything you need to know about when Fortnite Season OG is scheduled to finish, as well as what we could see next from the battle royale phenomenon.

When does Fortnite Season OG end?

Fortnite.

Fortnite Season OG is expected to end on Saturday 2nd December 2023. The full schedule for the month-long event and what seasons will be playable can be found below:

3rd November – Season 5

9th November – Season 6

16th November – Season 7 and Season 8

23rd November – Season 9 and X

2nd December – Season OG is expected to end

Every season will last on average for one week before transitioning into the next in a celebration of Fortnite's history. Each will go live at approximately 2PM BST on the date of their rollout.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What could be next in Fortnite?

Following the end of Fortnite Season OG, several rumours and leaks have already begun making their way to the web, giving us an indication of what could come next.

The most prominent so far is the suggestion that a collaboration between Fortnite and Invincible is set to happen. A supposed leak skin of Omni-Man (voiced by JK Simmons) has been making the rounds on X, formerly Twitter. See below:

From this, there's a good chance that both Invincible himself and Atom Eve will appear in Fortnite, too. It's worth noting that nothing has been officially announced by Epic at the time of writing, though.

Next to this, another rumoured collaboration (via HYPEX) will see Fortnite team up with LEGO,

This will see players getting the chance to play as a LEGO character within Fortnite, along with the inclusion of various LEGO items, such as a LEGO Stud Gun, bed, fences, catapults, ziplines, workbenches and more.

A supposed launch date of 7th December has been shared, which may last over the holiday period. We'll likely hear more in the coming weeks from Epic, so stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.