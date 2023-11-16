There have been rumours of him joining Fortnite spreading across the internet. This, again, wouldn't be a surprise: Fortnite are known for their offbeat crossovers and collaborations - from John Wick to The Witcher to Futurama - so Invincible would fit right in.

But do these rumours have any truth to them? Let's investigate...

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Invincible coming to Fortnite?

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games. They've been busy handing out nostalgia in the form of the OG map.

But there have been a few supposed leaks from X users, and other corners of the internet, that make us think that a crossover is on its way.

For example, there's this tweet from @ShiinaBR - which we'll leave to you. Take with a pinch of salt...

When could the Fortnite Invincible skins arrive?

There is a shop update scheduled for 17th November (that's tomorrow!), which could feature the skins for the aforementioned characters. Our fingers are crossed.

As soon as we know for sure, we'll update this page!

How will you get the Fortnite Invincible skins?

As is often the case with Fortnite, we imagine you'll be able to purchase the Invincible skins from the item shop. As soon as they're available, we predict they'll appear right at the top of the list.

There's a small chance you'll need to need to complete a quest to obtain them, but this is unlikely. As soon as we know, as always, we'll let you know!

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.