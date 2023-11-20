This is all part of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, which has the battle royale exploring its history, changing form every week to represent an iconic moment since its debut back in 2017.

The Season 9 and X update – known as v27.11 – will reintroduce classic weapons and jetpacks while the skies are blanketed with molten rocks to tie in with the futuristic setting that previously saw the world of Fortnite fall into chaos.

These seasons are extremely limited, only around for a short number of days, so if you're interested in experiencing some nostalgia first-hand for Fortnite or finding out what all the fuss has been about over the years, you will need all the details.

Head below to find out when Fortnite Season 9 and X will become available, what time to jump in and what to expect from the final OG update.

Fortnite Season 9. Epic Games

Fortnite Season 9 and X will kick off on Thursday 23rd November. This particular update is then expected to run until Saturday 2nd December 2023, when Season OG is expected to end.

Prior to this, Fortnite Seasons 7 and 8 are taking place from 16th November up until 23rd November, when Seasons 9 and X will take over.

A hotfix will roll out on the final day of each particular season to begin the transition from one to another.

What time will the Fortnite Season 9 and X content arrive in the UK? Our best guess

Fortnite Season X. Epic Games

Going off recent history, it's fair to assume that Fortnite Season 9 and X will go live at around 2 PM BST.

This is the time that the update occurred on 9th November from developer Epic Games, hence why it's likely to happen at a similar time once again.

While we cannot be 100 per cent accurate, our best guess would be between 1PM and 3PM BST to gain access to all of the latest content.

Fortnite Season X. Epic Games

Fortnite's update v27.11 will introduce a recreation of Season 9 and Season X. These will be the last OG Fortnite updates before the season ends altogether.

The slogan for Season 8 was "The Future is Yours", with a volcanic eruption laying waste to several corners of the map before making way for lots of futuristic elements, such as the rise of Neo Titled, the new Mega Mall, Peely's Banana Stand and the Nugget Hut.

Fortnite Season X, on the other hand, was labelled "Out of Time", so is naturally a fitting way to culminate the OG season.

A mech vehicle called the BRUTE crash-landed on the island, with mysterious rift zones opening up, too. It's likely much of the same will feature.

"Finish Fortnite OG strong with Seasons 9 & X weapons and items like the Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, Junk Rift and more," teased Epic.

"Also, defy natural order with the Storm Flip and the futuristic Jetpack from Season 9’s The Final Showdown event!"

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

