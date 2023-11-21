Somehow, too, Eminem has something to do with it all. Is he… God? Surely not. How sacrilegious.

If you can’t contain your excitement about the first live event in a year, read on to find out when the Fortnite Big Bang event start time is in the UK (and in the US), what we know about it, and details on Eminem’s addition to the game.

When is the Fortnite Big Bang event?

The Fortnite Big Bang event is taking place on Saturday 2nd December 2023. This means the live event is almost exactly one year after the last one. Talk about timing.

Parties of up to four players can get together to witness the live event at the same time as one another. Get those groups ready for when it begins. It’s set to be, ahem, explosive.

When does the live event start exactly? Read on to find out.

What UK time does the Fortnite Big Bang event start?

The Fortnite Big Bang event UK start time is 7pm on Saturday 2nd December 2023. You can log in to the game in the battle royale title half an hour earlier at 6:30pm to make sure you and your party of up to four teammates are ready for it all to go down.

For those living in the US, the Big Bang event is set to start at 11am PT / 2pm ET on Saturday 2nd December.

Prepare yourself for what Epic Games is describing as an event that "marks a new beginning for Fortnite".

What do we know about the Fortnite Big Bang event?

Epic Games is yet to reveal precisely what’s going to happen during the event (these things are best left unspoilt for major surprises). This hasn’t stopped leakers from revealing that the Big Bang event is the biggest live event to date.

If you’d rather go into the live event without knowing anything else about it, here’s your SPOILER WARNING.

Have they left? Good. Let’s carry on.

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX posted on X (formerly Twitter) some key details about the Big Bang event. In their post, HYPEX reveals that the Fortnite Big Bang event is set to include “Eminem, LEGO, Rhythm Mode and Racing Mode.” In some variety. You can check out the post with the leaked official image below:

The Racing Mode has long been rumoured and could be related to Rocket League in some way. Looking further ahead, Invincible skins have been leaked – presumably to be added in the next proper season following the live event at some point.

How does Eminem fit into the Fortnite Big Bang event?

It hasn’t been officially revealed, but Eminem could play a big role in the Fortnite Big Bang event with a skin and concert. From the sounds of leaks, though, the event is not just going to be an Eminem concert.

Reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR posted on X (formerly Twitter) to tell us that "this live event is NOT just a concert, not at all. Stay excited, it’s gonna be a ride!" We don’t know about you, but count us in for being excited.

Eminem could be the start of a string of famous musicians and artists involved in a Fortnite Rhythm Mode, which could be called Fortnite Festival if leaks are to be believed. Insider Gaming reckons we could be seeing the likes of Lady Gaga, Linkin Park, Toto, Imagine Dragons, and Alice Cooper tracks added to the game sometime next Season.

Here’s an important note to remember, though: all so-called ‘leaks’ are rumours until proven otherwise, so take all this with a pinch of salt! Epic has confirmed when the event is happening, but everything else seems to have come from social media, and things can change at the last minute even if the ‘leakers’ were telling the truth to the best of their knowledge at the time of posting. As and when details are confirmed, we’ll update this page!

