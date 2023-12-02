Unfortunately, the event was live, so if you missed it at the time, you missed out on most of the fun. Fortunately, we're here with a recap of what happened so you don't miss out entirely and can keep up to speed with the wacky world of Fortnite.

Keep reading to find out what happened in the Fortnite Big Bang live event and to see what's changed after the Eminem concert.

What happened in the Fortnite 'Big Bang' live event? Eminem concert explained

The Fortnite Big Bang live event took place at 7pm on Saturday 2nd December 2023 here in the UK (11am PT/2pm ET in the US).

These live events never disappoint and for the first and only event in 2023, The Big Bang was as big and memorable as the rest – not least because of Eminem's involvement and that galactic reveal towards its conclusion.

Fortnite from this day has changed. Everything has evolved. So what actually happened?

In tonight's live event, which was watched by people across the globe, Eminem's previously revealed involvement came to life in the form of a Guitar Hero-esque game to one of his biggest hits, Lose Yourself.

But that wasn't all. As expected, the Fortnite live event featured some huge cosmic moments, including black holes and portals and glimpses of the future — including the overdue confirmation that Peter Griffin from Family Guy will be in the game soon!

Chapter 5 is shaping up to be one of the game's finest. It's been confirmed that players will also have an entire Lego world to explore and play in, which will undoubtedly bring out everyone's creative side.

And there's also some top-tier racing to enjoy, courtesy of a Rocket League merge, with players able to reach hair-raising speeds. The folks over at Fortnite sure know how to keep us all entertained.

A trailer for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 was also shown, confirming that the next theme will be 'Underground'...

The trailer description teases the new season like so: "Discover an entirely new Island with POI's that feature the factions of The Society versus the Underground."

See you in the next chapter!

Of course, Fortnite is no stranger to change, and long-term fans will know that this isn't the first time its been through a major reinvention as part of a live event...

What has happened to the Fortnite map before?

This isn't the first time that a Fortnite map has been through the wringer. Epic Games

In the events before The Big Bang, the Fortnite map has been flipped, sucked into a black hole, and more. This battle royale island sure has been through a lot.

The last major live event before The Big Bang took place on 3rd December 2022 – Fracture. This event destroyed the map, which is a recurring theme during main live events to cap seasons off.

These events essentially act as ludicrously fancy ways of introducing new maps for upcoming seasons of the battle royale (along with introducing new story, lore, and characters).

The black hole that sucked in the map and everything else stuck around for nearly two days. It takes time to introduce a new map and nobody does it better than Epic Games and the Fortnite development team.

We'll be sure to bring you more coverage as the future of Fortnite following The Big Bang event comes into focus!

