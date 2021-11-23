I’m A Celebrity launches in Fortnite as ITV teams up with John Lewis

ITV has taken a step further into the Metaverse by recreating the show I’m A Celebrity… Get Met Out Of Here! in the hit videogame Fortnite Creative.

This means that Fortnite players in the Metaverse will be able to take on their own in-game version of the Castle Coin Challenges and camp trials seen throughout the series.

I’m A Celebrity, hosted by comedy duo Ant and Dec, involves a host of celebrity contestants undertaking gruelling challenges in a big to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle.

Working in partnership with 3D Lab, the digital counterpart of I’m A Celeb won’t be the first of such game worlds created by the broadcaster as it seeks to market its shows to a new gaming audience.

ITV first entered the Fortnite Creative, a mode in the game which allows players to design, create and share experiences with other players, when it launched an in-game version of its entertainment show, The Void, back in July 2021.

For its launch of a digital version of I’m A Celebrity, ITV has brought John Lewis & Partners on board, and plans to drop John Lewis inspired festive games on the castle’s map each week as part of the game’s weekly updates.

There will also be a branded shop where players can get their hands on supplies and power up Christmas lights for their virtual camp.

Discussing the developments, Bhavit Chandrani, Director of Creative & Digital Partnerships, ITV, said: “Bringing our IP into the Metaverse creates huge opportunities for us across our programming and also allows us to take those shows and our clients into another world where younger audiences live.

“This is a really exciting step to be both launching I’m A Celebrity in Fortnite and to be partnering with John Lewis to extend such an iconic media campaign into this new world.”

Meanwhile, Claire Pointon, Customer Director at John Lewis & Partners, added: “We are excited to be collaborating with ITV and Metavision on this innovative and unique campaign.

“Launching our Christmas story ‘Unexpected Guest’ into the Fortnite Metaverse will bring to life the advert in a new and original format to our customers.”

She added: “I’m A Celebrity is synonymous with the Christmas period and this is the perfect partnership as we celebrate the moments that lead up to Christmas, bringing more magic and escapism to the nation.

“Gamification and the Metaverse are growing at pace and as a brand we are constantly searching for activity that will modernise our brand and continue to keep us relevant in everyday moments for our customers.

“We look forward to continuing this partnership as it develops further into this new and exciting world”.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airs at 9.15pm tonight on ITV and ITV Hub. Players can enter the I’m A Celebrity Castle Trials experience through Fortnite Creative by entering the code 6991-4289-2871.

