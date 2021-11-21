After much anticipation, I'm A Celebrity 2021 is finally here!

Tonight, all the celebrities in the I'm A Celebrity 2021 line-up will enter Gwrych Castle, where I'm A Celebrity is filmed as they prepare to take on all the Bush Tucker Trials and challenges the show is famous for.

Before they can set up camp in the Welsh Castle, however, they'll have to complete their first challenge, which usually involves the campmates meeting sometimes for the first time, as they try to work out how to get into what will be their home for the next few weeks - expect heights, creepy crawlies or confined spaces!

I’m a Celebrity 2021 recently revealed the terrifying first trial of the series. Titled Turrets of Terror, the trial will see the celebrities presented with a huge three-level structure, bookended by two turrets with a giant key on each side.

The public decided which celebrities they wanted to take part in the challenge, with Frankie Bridge and Richard Madeley the top choices.

Ant will announce the challenge, and Madeley and Bridge will be compete head-to-head in Turrets of Terror, each representing a team comprised of four of their fellow celebrities.

Madeley won't might this too much, considering he's already asked to be voted for all the trials. In an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press, he revealed: "I really hope I do get voted for the Trials. The thing about this programme is you mustn’t go into it if you take yourself remotely seriously. I don’t and I am thoroughly looking forward to being covered in god knows what! You have to be prepared for people to laugh and I see this as a bl**dy great romp of fun!”

The same can't be said for Frankie, but she's had lots of tips from her husband, former footballer Wayne Bridge, who took part on the ITV show back in 2016.

Earlier this week, Frankie revealed how husband Wayne helped her prepare for I’m A Celebrity, saying: "He tried to teach me how to light the fire because I’m useless,” she said. “We’ve got a fire here where I’ve been staying and it’s like a full time job honestly, the last few nights I’ve given up and just sat in my coat and my Uggs in the house because I can’t stay on top of it.”

As the series begins on ITV, join us right here for our live blog. We'll be bringing you all the latest right from the castle!