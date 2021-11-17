The Radio Times logo
I’m A Celebrity reveals nightmarish new feature for 2021 series

You don't want to end up in The Clink...

im a celebrity the clink 1

Published:

The return of I’m A Celebrity is just days away and now we have our cast members, it’s time to see what’s new in the castle.

RadioTimes.com was lucky enough to tour the now-iconic I’m A Celebrity location to see what delights (or rather, mischief), Ant and Dec have got in store for the contestants.

This year, there’s a brand new setting saved for the naughtiest campmates – The Clink.

This tiny courtyard has been transformed into a nightmarish spot for the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, and after a gruelling head-to-head, half of the campmates will head there as punishment for losing.

There, they will lie on the floor with just a blanket on them, without pillows, and – take it from us – a very bad smell.

A dingy shower accompanies the small camp, which we definitely wouldn’t want to find ourselves using, but that’s really it. Think: Snake Rock from the jungle, but way worse.

This is the second year I’m A Celebrity will come to our screens live from Gwrych Castle in Abergele.

im a celeb the clink

On 2nd August 2021, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, said:

“We’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the COVID situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

im a celebrity 2021 the clink 2
Gwrych Castle is set in 250 acres of gardens and ground, with gorgeous views of the Welsh countryside from a hillside which overlooks the Irish sea.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity begins on Sunday 21st November at 9pm – check out what else is on with our TV Guide or head over to our Entertainment hub for more news.
Additional reporting by Joe Julians.

