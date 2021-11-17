I’m A Celebrity reveals nightmarish new feature for 2021 series

The return of I’m A Celebrity is just days away and now we have our cast members, it’s time to see what’s new in the castle.

RadioTimes.com was lucky enough to tour the now-iconic I’m A Celebrity location to see what delights (or rather, mischief), Ant and Dec have got in store for the contestants.

This year, there’s a brand new setting saved for the naughtiest campmates – The Clink.

This tiny courtyard has been transformed into a nightmarish spot for the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, and after a gruelling head-to-head, half of the campmates will head there as punishment for losing.

There, they will lie on the floor with just a blanket on them, without pillows, and – take it from us – a very bad smell.

A dingy shower accompanies the small camp, which we definitely wouldn’t want to find ourselves using, but that’s really it. Think: Snake Rock from the jungle, but way worse.

This is the second year I’m A Celebrity will come to our screens live from Gwrych Castle in Abergele.

On 2nd August 2021, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, Katie Rawcliffe, said:

“We’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

“We’ve always said we have contingencies in place for the series if the COVID situation continued to bring uncertainty, and after a highly successful run at the castle last year we’re pleased that we can return there. I have no doubt the production team will produce another hugely entertaining series.”

Gwrych Castle is set in 250 acres of gardens and ground, with gorgeous views of the Welsh countryside from a hillside which overlooks the Irish sea.

The new series of I’m A Celebrity begins on Sunday 21st November at 9pm – c heck out what else is on with our TV Guide or head over to our Entertainment hub for more news.

Additional reporting by Joe Julians.