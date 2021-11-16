Who is Snoochie Shy – I’m A Celebrity 2021 star and BBC Radio 1 DJ

A whole host of stars are gearing up to appear in I’m A Celebrity 2021, and it won’t be long before we’re back in Castle Gwrych, in Wales, where the show is once again being filmed.

As well as big names from the worlds of sport, soaps, TV and music, there is also a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ joining the I’m A Celeb line-up, which has been confirmed by ITV.

Snoochie Shy will be entering the castle this year, and the DJ, model and presenter has already shared her nerves ahead of her appearance.

Want to know more about the Radio 1 DJ and her biggest fears over I’m A Celebrity 2021? Read on.

Who is Snoochie Shy?

Age: 29

Job: BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ

Instagram: @snoochieshy

Twitter: @snoochieshy

Snoochie Shy is a BBC Radio DJ who landed her own 1Xtra late-night slot two years ago and is now looking for a new challenge – this time in the form of a gruesome trial.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Cheyenne David, has also modelled for top brands such as Nike, Adidas, Ugg, Warehouse and Vans, and is currently the ambassador for Sleep make-up and digital platform VOXI.

She isn’t a stranger to reality TV after appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2021 alongside Jeremy Vine.

What has Snoochie Shy said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Ahead of joining I’m A Celebrity 2021, Shy admitted that she is a massive “scaredy-cat” and is terrified of almost everything.

“My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I am such a scaredy cat! Bugs and I are not friends, I don’t like heights and I am claustrophobic too,” she said.

Shy might have many fears, but her biggest worry ahead of joining I’m A Celeb remains the trials – and all the creepy crawlies that come in tow.

Snoochie said: “That trial is my big fear. I’ve seen bugs go up people’s noses before and I am scared bugs are going to go up my private parts. But I am excited about taking part and as soon as they asked me to come on the show, I said yes.”

Shy is hoping to follow in the footsteps of Jordan North – who was also scared of pretty much everything – after he finished as runner-up on I’m A Celebrity 2020.

“I saw him vomit on top of the mountain and I can relate to that as it was very high,” she said.