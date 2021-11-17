How to vote on I’m A Celebrity 2021

The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has been confirmed – which means you can soon vote for which celebrity you want to see face the dreaded Bushtucker Trials.

I’m A Celebrity 2021 will once again be returning to Gwrych Castle in North Wales, which became the new I’m A Celebrity filming location in 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Previous I’m A Celebrity winners Tony Blackburn and Christopher Biggins have said the jungle is better than the castle – but the all-important trials remain no matter which side of the globe filming is.

For the first time ever, the show has changed the format of the first trial vote and allowed the public to vote for the trial early, before the series has even started airing.

While that vote has now closed, voting will inevitably reopen during the show so the public can decide who is next for the terrifying trials – so here’s everything you need to know about voting by phone call, text or using the app.

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity by phone

The original way of voting and still a valid method, your can nominate your chosen campmate for a trial simply by picking up the phone and dialling their number.

The numbers will be revealed during the show, with the final two numbers corresponding to a specific campmate.

Be aware however that these will be premium-rate numbers, and votes will cost 50p plus your network access charge.

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity by mobile

Similarly, the show will announce a separate seven-digit number that can be used by mobile phones only, again with the final two numbers corresponding to a specific campmate.

Please be aware that it is not possible to vote by calling these numbers from a landline, and again votes via mobile will cost 50p.

How to vote on I’m A Celebrity using the app

Another way to vote is to download the official I’m A Celebrity app for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Once downloaded, users will have to register – which includes entering your date of birth – before gaining access to a host of bonus content about the show.

Users can then follow the in-app prompts to vote, with a nice big ‘vote’ tab visible on the bottom-right of the app.

Be aware that you will only be able to vote while voting windows are open as announced on the show – but unlike the other two methods in-app voting is free, with users receiving five free votes to use for each voting window. However, data charges from your network operator may apply.

I’m a Celebrity 2021 starts Sunday, 21st November at 9pm on ITV. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV guide.