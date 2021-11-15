I’m A Celebrity 2021 changes format with first Trial vote

For the first time in I’m A Celebrity history, the vote is now open for the public to have their say on who will partake in the first Trial.

Normally, viewers will vote for the unlucky member of the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up to do the gruesome task during the first episode, but not this year.

All you need to do if you want to vote is head over to the I’m A Celebrity app where you can cast up to five votes for free.

Be quick, as you don’t have long until the vote closes at 8pm on Tuesday 16th November.

You’ll have 10 names to choose from as the line-up for this series series has been confirmed as of 15th November.

Louise Minchin, Matty Lee, Snoochie Shy, Richard Madeley, Dame Arlene Phillips, Naughty Boy, Kadeena Cox, David Ginola, Frankie Bridge and Danny Miller will be entering the castle for three weeks of fun and facing their fears.

But who will you choose to face their fears from the off?

Download the I’m A Celebrity app for free from iTunes or Google Play stores where you can get even closer to the action.

If you want gossip and news from the castle, head over to the app. You can also play games and quizzes while you’re there.

And of course, you’ll be able to vote for the Trials, and eventually when the evictions come around, via the app, too.

I’m a Celebrity 2021 starts Sunday, 21st November at 9pm on ITV. Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV guide.