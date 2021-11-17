I’m A Celebrity winners on why the jungle is better than the castle

It’s finally I’m A Celebrity season, which means a new batch of brave stars are headed to North Wales to test their limits, physical and mental, in the shadow of Gwrych Castle where the show is filmed.

Due to the pandemic, ITV was forced to move the show from its home in Australia to the UK to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. With travel restrictions still in place, the broadcaster made the decision not to return to Australia this year.

The Welsh countryside provided plenty of challenges for last year’s celebs, from freezing temperatures to having to face all sorts of critters, so it’s not like the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has it easy.

Some, however, miss the sweltering heat and breathtaking Australian setting, including previous winners Tony Blackburn and Christopher Biggins.

During an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, the pair said they were looking forward to when the show goes back to the jungle, and revealed why they don’t think the castle setting is as good.

“Well, I can’t wait for them to go back to Australia because I don’t think I would have really liked Wales and the cold,” Biggins said, adding: “And also I think it’s too spacious.”

Blackburn, who was the winner of the first ever edition of the show, agreed: “I think the mistake on the last one in Wales. They had too much space to move around in.”

“I think there’s too big a space for people to get lost in,” Biggins explained. “Whereas we were in this very small area near your campmates, you couldn’t get away from them and that was better, I thought.”

Blackburn had the same reaction, saying: “We were quite close together. And then they moved it to Brisbane and they rebuilt it and they put everybody very close together. And so they irritate one another much more.

“So I think in Wales, they have too much space to move around and get away from one another. The closer everybody is together, the more you irritate one another.”

This year’s celebs, which include TV presenter Richard Madeley, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips and Emmerdale star Danny Miller, will be glad to hear it.

I'm a Celebrity returns to ITV on 21st November.