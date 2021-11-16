Meet Arlene Phillips – I’m A Celebrity 2021 contestant and former Strictly judge

With I’m A Celebrity 2021 almost upon us, it won’t be long before Ant and Dec are back in North Wales, where the series is once again being filmed this year.

The I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up has also been confirmed by ITV, and it includes former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips, who is a hugely successful choreographer.

Want to know more about the choreographer and her upcoming appearance on I’m A Celebrity 2021? Read on.

Who is Arlene Phillips?

Age: 78

Job: Choreographer

Instagram: @arlenephillips

Twitter: @arlenephillips

Arlene Phillips is a dancer and choreographer best known for her work as one of the original judges on the Strictly Come Dancing panel, where she sat alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood during the first series, which ran from 2004 until 2008. She was replaced by Alesha Dixon in 2009.

In 2018, Phillips returned to the popular dance show as the choreographer of a special performance including Strictly pros as well as disabled and non-disabled dancers from the Candoco Dance Company.

She is also reportedly set to replace John Barrowman as one of the judges on Dancing on Ice 2022, according to The Sun. The job would see her return to prime-time TV for the first time since the BBC axed her from Strictly 13 years ago.

What has Arlene Phillips said about joining I’m A Celebrity 2021?

Speaking about joining I’m A Celebrity, Phillips said she expected Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood to call her “mad”.

At 78 years old, Phillips is the oldest I’m A Celebrity contestant to take on the show’s notorious challenges. Stanley Johnson is the current record holder, having been 77 when he took part back in 2017.

However, Phillips insists age won’t matter in the castle, saying: “I am always the oldest and so I am used to it.”

“Food is the least of my worries. I am not afraid of being bored either as I do like to sit and think. It is the trials and challenges that I am most worried about,” she continued.

Asked whether she has her sights on winning, Phillips added: “The most deserving person in there should win. For me, it’s just about gaining something from it and just getting through it all!”

