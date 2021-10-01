I’m A Celebrity ‘signs former Strictly judge Arlene Phillips’ for 2021 series

Arlene Phillips has reportedly signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Advertisement

With the second Wales-based edition of the hit ITV reality series rapidly approaching, The Mirror reports Arlene, 78, will be joining the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, making her the oldest star ever to appear on the show.

“Arlene is strong and tough and her energy is boundless,” a source told the publication. “No doubt she’ll have the group dancing around the campfire in a bid to beat the cold and keep morale high. Should be fun.”

RadioTimes.com contacted ITV for comment, the broadcaster declined to comment on speculation about the celebrity line-up.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Arlene was one of the original judges on the Strictly Come Dancing panel, sitting alongside Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel Horwood from the first series in 2004 until 2008. She was replaced by Alesha Dixon in 2009.

At 78 years old, she would be the oldest I’m A Celebrity contestant to take on the notorious (formerly jungle, now castle) challenges.

Stanley Johnson is the current record holder, having been 77 when he competed in 2017.

Harry Redknapp, who won the series in 2018, was 71 at the time of his appearance, while Caitlyn Jenner was 70 when she took part the following year.

This series, I’m A Celeb will once again take place in Gwrych Castle, Wales.

Last year, it was relocated from its traditional home in the Australian jungle due to the pandemic.

Fans will be pleased to hear the I’m A Celebrity will return to a full series in 2021 after dropping the usual Saturday night live show for a catch-up episode instead last year.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV later this year. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.