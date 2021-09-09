Ant and Dec confirm I’m A Celebrity will return to full series in 2021

Ant and Dec have confirmed I’m A Celebrity 2021 will see the show return to a full series.

The reality show usually airs every night on ITV. However, it was reduces to just six episodes a week last year, with a catch-up show on Saturday night instead of a new episode.

For the 21st series, which will air on ITV later this year, the series will be back to normal, with a brand new episode on Saturday night.

The TV legends made the announcement at the National Television Awards 2021, as they picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award for I’m A Celebrity along with the cast of the 2020 series, including Vernon Kay, Giovanna Fletcher, Jordan North and more.

“The one thing we will be doing differently this year is we will be having a full series,” Dec explained. “Last year, we went on air with the first show on the Sunday and our socials blew up and people were like, ‘I’m a Celebrity is back! That’s amazing. You’ve saved 2020.’ And then we got to the end of the first week and because of COVID protocols we took a break and did a highlight show – a story of the week – and you should have seen our socials: ‘You’ve ruined 2020!’ ‘Why would you give us a highlight show on Saturday night?’. So [we] went from heroes to zeroes.”

“So we’re not doing that again. There’ll be a show every night,” Ant added.

The show will to return to ITV later this year. ITV is yet to confirm an official air date, but rumours have started swirling about who might be in the I’m A Celebrity 2021 line-up, with the likes of former Love Island star Olivia Attwood, Coronation Street star Sam Aston, and Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz tipped.

I'm A Celebrity 2021 is expected to return to ITV later this year.