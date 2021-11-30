When does Fortnite Chapter 3 come out and Chapter 2 end?

It’s a very interesting time to be a Fortnite fan. Fortnite Chapter 2 is ending very soon, which means that the Fortnite Chapter 3 release date must be due in the near future as well.

That’s right, folks! Instead of powering ahead with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 as many fans might have predicted, the developers at Epic Games have decided to wipe the slate clean and relaunch the iconic battle royale game with Fortnite Chapter 3.

Much like the transition from the original-blend Fortnite to Fortnite Chapter 2, this changeover will be marked by a major live event and some server downtime, before the game is reborn with a new-look Fortnite map and significant changes for Fortnite Chapter 3.

But when exactly is all of this going down? We’ve got the skinny for you right here, so keep on reading and we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 3’s imminent arrival.

When does Fortnite Chapter 2 end?

Fortnite Chapter 2 will end on 4th December 2021 with a live event aptly called The End. This exciting Fortnite event will kick off at 9pm GMT here in the UK, and we’ve got more information about it further down this page. So keep on reading!

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 come out?

It seems very likely that Fortnite Chapter 3 will come out on 4th December 2021, some time after The End live event. There will be a period of downtime between the event and the new chapter, so we’d predict that it could be 11pm before players in the UK can jump into the new season.

That’s just a guess on our part, though, so don’t be surprised if the Fortnite Chapter 3 release date does slip into the early hours of 5th December 2021. When an official time is confirmed, we’ll be sure to update this page.

Fortnite Chapter 3 event

The Fortnite event that bridges the gap between Fortnite Chapter 2 and Fortnite Chapter 3 will take place in the game itself, with players able to team up in parties of up to 16 players.

You and your pals will be able to queue when the playlist goes live at roughly 8.30pm on 4th December, half an hour before this exciting Fortnite event begins.

This one-off event will bring the Cube Queen’s reign of terror to an end, capping of her villainous Chapter 2 Season 8 storyline, with players that take part being rewarded with a new loading screen and wrap. If you’re intrigued, take a look at the trailer below.

If you log into Fortnite before the end of the season, you will receive 225,000 XP as a reward, which should come in handy if you want to level up before the new chapter.

Also, Epic Games recently hosted a Power Levelling Weekend in the game to help players finish up their Chapter 2 Season 8 progression. That has now ended, though.

And the final piece of Chapter 2 housekeeping is this – from 2pm GMT on 30th November 2021, a Bargain Bin Week event will take place in the game. Epic Games said on its official blog that this Bargain Bin Week should help you “cut the cost of all Character services and Exotic item trades.”

Fortnite chapter 3 map and patch notes

Epic Games/Lucasfilm

What does this all mean for the Fortnite Chapter 3 map and the game in general? There are sure to be major changes, new characters, a fresh battle pass and probably a new theme/story event to tie it all together.

Some are even predicting that the whole game could’ve been rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5, a major overhaul for Fortnite Chapter 3 which would mean better graphics and smoother gameplay than ever (in theory).

We also know that a Fortnite crossover with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will be coming during Fortnite Chapter 3. The infamous bounty hunter arrives in the game on 24th December 2021, some 20 days after the new chapter launches, but only time will tell if that’s a major part of the new chapter’s overarching narrative or just a little tie-in.

No further details about Fortnite Chapter 3 have been confirmed just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page with more information as soon as we can. Here’s hoping for some proper patch notes soon.

